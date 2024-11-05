 Russian hackers threaten to target South Korea, claim to have attacked site storing Ukrainian grain
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

Russian hackers threaten to target South Korea, claim to have attacked site storing Ukrainian grain

Published: 05 Nov. 2024, 13:41
  • 기자 사진
  • MICHAEL LEE
A video released by purported Russian hackers shows how the group used its unauthorized access to the digital controls of equipment at a granary in Naju, South Jeolla, to turn on grain elevators and later dump their contents onto the ground. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A video released by purported Russian hackers shows how the group used its unauthorized access to the digital controls of equipment at a granary in Naju, South Jeolla, to turn on grain elevators and later dump their contents onto the ground. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
A group of purported Russian hackers declared it would target South Korean institutions in response to recent comments by Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun that Seoul could send a group of military observers to Ukraine to monitor North Korean troop movements.  
 
The group, which warned that its “specialists” have “started work on South Korea,” also claimed it has already hacked equipment at a granary in Naju, South Jeolla.
 
The group said it chose this granary because it stores grain from Ukraine.  
 
In a video it recorded on Oct. 31, the group showed how it gained unauthorized access to the granary’s digital controls for loading grain elevators, which it said “were loaded for a very long time, and then just poured tons of grain onto the ground.”
 
“We left all the equipment turned on at full power,” it added.
 
The group’s claims could not immediately be verified. 
 
The group said it decided to target South Korean institutions after Kim expressed his support for “sending military experts to Ukraine to analyze the actions of North Korean troops if they are involved in hostilities.”
 

Related Article

The group also expressed its anger that U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had promised the United States “will protect South Korea with all types of weapons” and that the participation of North Korea in the Ukrainian conflict “could lead to new forms of support [for Kyiv] from the collective West.”
 
In an interview with KBS, cybersecurity expert Choi Sang-myung noted that hackers could “inflict physical damage by disabling machines or causing equipment to malfunction.”
 
The Korea Internet and Security Agency also issued a warning recently that the risk of hackers targeting South Korea “has increased following the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia” and urged companies to adopt precautions.
 

BY MICHAEL LEE [lee.junhyuk@joongang.co.kr]
tags Korea Russia hacking Ukraine

More in North Korea

Leaflet launches put border residents, anti-North activists at odds

Russia calls North Korea's missile tests 'legitimate' defensive measures against U.S. provocations

Zelensky confirms Ukrainian troops in battle with North Koreans, calls for more support

Foreign minister Cho urges U.N. to demand North Korean troops' withdrawal from Russia

North Korea fires short-range missiles into East Sea just ahead of U.S. election

Related Stories

One Korean in Kyiv left just in time

Seoul rejects Putin's annexation of Ukraine territories

10 countries, EU express opposition to North-Russia arms transfers

2022.2.25 Cartoon

Blogger posts photo of North Korean flag flying at Ukrainian battlefield
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)