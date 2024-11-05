Video of stranded North Korean soldiers in Kursk battle suggests communication problems: RFA

A Russian military vehicle was recently sighted retreating from the front line in the Kursk region of western Russia while leaving behind soldiers that appear to be North Korean, according to footage from a U.S.-based media outlet.This scene underscored recent reports of communication issues between North Korean and Russian forces due to language barriers.The video, which was released by Radio Free Asia (RFA) on Saturday, shows three Russian BTR-82 armored personnel carriers firing at a wooded area about four kilometers south of Kalinov, a village in southwestern Ukraine.At the beginning of the video, the armored personnel carriers advance to the treeline, where soldiers who appear to be North Korean disembark from one of the vehicles.However, the troops appear disoriented and struggle to stand in formation.The vehicle then turns back, leaving the soldiers stranded and scrambling to catch up. Experts suggest that the apparent disarray likely resulted from communication issues between the Russian vehicle operator and the North Korean troops onboard.Most North Korean soldiers deployed by Russia are believed to be foot soldiers who have received minimal training, making them unfamiliar with Russian armored vehicle tactics and operations, according to experts.The footage has raised concerns among experts that North Korean troops may be used as expendable cover for Russian forces.“It would be better if Russia could equip North Korean soldiers with armored vehicles, but Russia also faces a shortage, leaving many soldiers to rely on motorcycles or carts instead,” said Lee Il-woo, secretary general of the Self-Defense Network.“This situation increases the likelihood that North Korean soldiers will be deployed as unprotected foot soldiers, running across open terrain,” he added, noting that such troops would “likely be used as cannon fodder or bait.”BY KIM EUN-BIN, WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]