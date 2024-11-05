Prosecutors to question shadowy 'political broker' over political funding, influence allegations



CHO JUNG-WOO

cho.jungwoo1@joongang.co.kr

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Prosecutors are set to summon Myung Tae-kyun, a self-proclaimed “political broker,” on Friday as their investigations into alleged illegal political funding and the nomination of a former lawmaker intensify following last week's revelation of a phone conversation between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Myung.Myung’s attorney told local media on Tuesday that the self-fashioned political consultant will appear for questioning at the Changwon District Prosecutors’ Office in South Gyeongsang.The summons comes nearly 11 months after the Changwon branch of the National Election Commission accused Myung and former People Power Party (PPP) Rep. Kim Young-sun of engaging in illegal political funding in December last year.Myung is expected to be questioned about a suspicious transaction with the former lawmaker and accusations that he fabricated opinion polls ahead of the PPP’s presidential primary in November 2021 while operating a public opinion polling agency.He is accused of receiving around 90 million won ($65,000) from Kim’s salary between August 2022 and December 2023.Prosecutors suspect the money was provided as compensation for Myung’s assistance with Kim’s candidacy in the June 2022 by-election for the Uichang constituency in South Gyeongsang.Under the Political Funds Act, it is illegal for anyone to contribute or receive political funds in connection with “recommending any specific person as a candidate to run in elections for public office.”The recent summons follows the liberal Democratic Party (DP)’s release of a phone conversation between Yoon and Myung, alleging that the president and first lady illegally intervened in the conservative party’s nominations in the 2022 by-elections.The Public Official Election Act requires all public officials to remain politically neutral and refrain from exerting influence on elections.In the recording, Yoon appears to advise Myung to “let former PPP Rep. Kim take the role” ahead of the 2022 by-elections. The presidential office has denied the allegations, saying that Yoon was never informed of or involved in any nomination decisions.Following the revelation, politicians, including PPP leader Han Dong-hoon, called for expedited investigations.Han reportedly emphasized the need for a special investigative team to handle the case during a closed-door party leadership meeting on Monday.In remarks before the meeting, Han also called for an “appropriate response” from Yoon, including an apology, and called on first lady Kim Keon Hee to immediately suspend her public activities.Following Yoon's announcement of a public address slated for Friday amid the escalating scandal, the PPP leader told reporters on Tuesday that the address should serve as an opportunity to "see eye to eye with the people."The pace of the investigation is anticipated to quicken as four additional prosecutors were assigned to the probe on Tuesday. This brings the team to 11, comparable in size to a special investigative unit.Prosecutors also summoned former PPP Rep. Kim on Sunday and Monday, questioning her for about 12 hours daily.As Kim arrived at the prosecutors’ office on Sunday, she denied the allegations, saying she had “nothing to do” with suspicions about her nominations.BY CHO JUNG-WOO [cho.jungwoo1@joongang.co.kr]