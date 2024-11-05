 South Korea's cybersecurity watchdog urges tighter protections after North dispatches troops to Russia
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

South Korea's cybersecurity watchdog urges tighter protections after North dispatches troops to Russia

Published: 05 Nov. 2024, 14:20 Updated: 05 Nov. 2024, 14:21
A web page attacked by a Chinese hacking group [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A web page attacked by a Chinese hacking group [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
South Korea's cybersecurity watchdog on Monday called on local organizations and businesses to increase their data protection readiness, citing rising risks of hacking attacks related to North Korea's troop dispatch to Russia.
 
"Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, as well as North Korea's dispatch of troops, cyber threats against South Korean organizations through distributed denial-of-service attacks have increased," the Korea Internet & Security Agency (KISA) said in a statement.
 

Related Article

 
KISA recommended that companies regularly back up important data and documents offline and advise employees to avoid downloading malicious files attached to suspicious emails.
 
A news report from Ukraine claimed that the first batch of North Korean troops dispatched to Russia to fight in its war against Ukraine has likely already come under Ukrainian attack in the western Russian border region of Kursk.
 
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea cybersecurity

More in Social Affairs

Hostile deer on the lam after attacking two in Suwon

Leaflet launches put border residents, anti-North activists at odds

Gov't to expand undercover investigations of deepfake sex crimes to include adult victim cases

Rapper Yoon Byung-ho's bust highlights growing prison drug use problem

2024 U.S. election — in pictures

Related Stories

South Korean, U.S. security officials agree to combat North’s virtual asset heists

Google security director calls for 'harmony' in standards

North Korean hackers are targeting banks, U.S. warns

Augment cybersecurity on a national level

Boost our cybersecurity against North Korea
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)