 Time to leave?
Published: 05 Nov. 2024, 19:21
 
Will President Yoon Suk Yeol really depart from his past practice of parroting a stubborn view on nearly every issue when he delivers a speech to the nation on Thursday? [PARK YONG-SEOK]
