Today's fortune: Nov. 5, 2024

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune.Wealth: not badHealth: modestLove: blissfulLucky direction: east1936: What’s good is good.1948: You may like this and that.1960: All roads lead to Seoul.1972: Knock, and the door will open.1984: You may find joy in working.1996: Dreams can come true.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: givingLucky direction: south1937: Eat well and don’t worry.1949: Let the time flow.1961: A day of the same old routine.1973: Stretch your body often.1985: Think of it as a learning process.1997: You have to learn in order to survive and win.Wealth: lesseningHealth: fairLove: feistyLucky direction: east1938: You may have to spend.1950: Your mind may be preoccupied with family affairs.1962: What’s too stiff can easily break.1974: Wait until the storm passes by.1986: Don’t dine with others.1998: You sometimes need to space out.Wealth: fairHealth: mindfulLove: frustratingLucky direction: west1939: Don’t be swept up by your children.1951: Be strict in drawing the lines and cutting people off.1963: Don’t be caught up in emotions.1975: Things may not play out as you hoped.1987: Don’t ask for or accept favors.1999: You may have to wrestle against laziness.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: fulfillingLucky direction: north1940: People matter more than things.1952: Parents eventually give in to their children.1964: Be prudent even if you approve.1976: Respect your spouse, and the family will be at peace.1988: Love your partner wildly.2000: Love can be bittersweet.Wealth: not badHealth: modestLove: happyLucky direction: northeast1941: Live in love and thankfulness.1953: Happiness is a state of mind.1965: Kindness always repays.1977: You may be hopeful and find joy in work.1989: Life may brim with happiness.2001: Luck is on your side.Wealth: not badHealth: modestLove: passionateLucky direction: west1942: You’re at your youngest today.1954: Age is just a number. Don’t lose passion.1966: Take control and do your best.1978: Arm yourself with confidence and passion.1990: You need to recharge your love genes.2002: The young have a license to passion.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: givingLucky direction: south1943: Be generous when spending for yourself.1955: Moderate spending can add a sparkle to your life.1967: Flex your thoughts.1979: You must first let go for a new catch.1991: Don’t confuse greed and passion.2003: You may give or get help.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: jealousLucky direction: north1944: Try to understand the thoughts and lifestyle of the young.1956: Trees with many branches rarely have a calm day.1968: Don’t let your left hand know what your right hand is doing.1980: Do your things ahead of others.1992: You must prove yourself solely through efforts and capabilities.2004: You’re special because you’re you.Wealth: goodHealth: strongLove: mutualLucky direction: west1945: The bigger the better for a family.1957: Two is better than one and three better than two.1969: Seek progress through collaboration.1981: Your role or authority may widen.1993: You can win as a team.2005: Your relationship may improve.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: givingLucky direction: south1946: Spend well instead of trying to save.1958: Empty instead of filling.1970: Try to keep abreast of the times and learn new things.1982: Build reciprocal relationships to seek progress.1994: Build up your pie first instead of chasing immediate gains.2006: Stop goofing around. Get to your studies.Wealth: not badHealth: moderateLove: blissfulLucky direction: west1935: Something unexpected may happen.1947: Something you thought little of may give you joy.1959: Have the cake and eat it too.1971: Don’t say no. Say yes.1983: You may have a stroke of luck.1995: Something pleasant may happen.2007: Cooperate with your seniors.