Today's fortune: Nov. 5, 2024
Published: 05 Nov. 2024, 07:00
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune.
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024 (Oct. 5 on the lunar calendar)
Rat
Wealth: not bad
Health: modest
Love: blissful
Lucky direction: east
1936: What’s good is good.
1948: You may like this and that.
1960: All roads lead to Seoul.
1972: Knock, and the door will open.
1984: You may find joy in working.
1996: Dreams can come true.
Ox
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: giving
Lucky direction: south
1937: Eat well and don’t worry.
1949: Let the time flow.
1961: A day of the same old routine.
1973: Stretch your body often.
1985: Think of it as a learning process.
1997: You have to learn in order to survive and win.
Tiger
Wealth: lessening
Health: fair
Love: feisty
Lucky direction: east
1938: You may have to spend.
1950: Your mind may be preoccupied with family affairs.
1962: What’s too stiff can easily break.
1974: Wait until the storm passes by.
1986: Don’t dine with others.
1998: You sometimes need to space out.
Rabbit
Wealth: fair
Health: mindful
Love: frustrating
Lucky direction: west
1939: Don’t be swept up by your children.
1951: Be strict in drawing the lines and cutting people off.
1963: Don’t be caught up in emotions.
1975: Things may not play out as you hoped.
1987: Don’t ask for or accept favors.
1999: You may have to wrestle against laziness.
Dragon
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: fulfilling
Lucky direction: north
1940: People matter more than things.
1952: Parents eventually give in to their children.
1964: Be prudent even if you approve.
1976: Respect your spouse, and the family will be at peace.
1988: Love your partner wildly.
2000: Love can be bittersweet.
Snake
Wealth: not bad
Health: modest
Love: happy
Lucky direction: northeast
1941: Live in love and thankfulness.
1953: Happiness is a state of mind.
1965: Kindness always repays.
1977: You may be hopeful and find joy in work.
1989: Life may brim with happiness.
2001: Luck is on your side.
Horse
Wealth: not bad
Health: modest
Love: passionate
Lucky direction: west
1942: You’re at your youngest today.
1954: Age is just a number. Don’t lose passion.
1966: Take control and do your best.
1978: Arm yourself with confidence and passion.
1990: You need to recharge your love genes.
2002: The young have a license to passion.
Sheep
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: giving
Lucky direction: south
1943: Be generous when spending for yourself.
1955: Moderate spending can add a sparkle to your life.
1967: Flex your thoughts.
1979: You must first let go for a new catch.
1991: Don’t confuse greed and passion.
2003: You may give or get help.
Monkey
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: jealous
Lucky direction: north
1944: Try to understand the thoughts and lifestyle of the young.
1956: Trees with many branches rarely have a calm day.
1968: Don’t let your left hand know what your right hand is doing.
1980: Do your things ahead of others.
1992: You must prove yourself solely through efforts and capabilities.
2004: You’re special because you’re you.
Rooster
Wealth: good
Health: strong
Love: mutual
Lucky direction: west
1945: The bigger the better for a family.
1957: Two is better than one and three better than two.
1969: Seek progress through collaboration.
1981: Your role or authority may widen.
1993: You can win as a team.
2005: Your relationship may improve.
Dog
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: giving
Lucky direction: south
1946: Spend well instead of trying to save.
1958: Empty instead of filling.
1970: Try to keep abreast of the times and learn new things.
1982: Build reciprocal relationships to seek progress.
1994: Build up your pie first instead of chasing immediate gains.
2006: Stop goofing around. Get to your studies.
Pig
Wealth: not bad
Health: moderate
Love: blissful
Lucky direction: west
1935: Something unexpected may happen.
1947: Something you thought little of may give you joy.
1959: Have the cake and eat it too.
1971: Don’t say no. Say yes.
1983: You may have a stroke of luck.
1995: Something pleasant may happen.
2007: Cooperate with your seniors.
