No qualifying offer for MLB free agent Kim Ha-seong

Korean free agent player Kim Ha-seong did not receive a qualifying offer from the San Diego Padres, his club for the past four seasons, as the 29-year-old mulls his options in the open market.The deadline for Major League Baseball (MLB) clubs to tender their free agents a qualifying offer fell Monday (U.S. local time), and 13 players received that offer, worth $21.05 million for one year.Teams wishing to receive compensatory draft picks for losing a free agent can make a one-year qualifying offer, which is the mean salary of MLB's 125 highest-paid players.The system was put in place in 2012, and through last year, only 13 of the 131 players to receive a qualifying offer accepted it, according to MLB.com.Because Kim was not tendered a qualifying offer, the versatile infielder heads into free agency with no strings attached.Kim's four-year, $28 million contract with the Padres expired at the end of this season. He then declined his end of an $8 million mutual option for 2025, and the Padres now owe him a $2 million buyout.Kim has reached the open market with lingering uncertainty over his immediate future. He underwent surgery to repair a tear in the labrum on his right shoulder on Oct. 10, nearly two months after hurting it in a dive back to first base on a pickoff attempt.Kim tried to come back before the end of the regular season, but his rehab was stalled multiple times because he was not able to throw across the diamond at full strength.Kim will likely miss time early next season, with doctors having reportedly suggested Kim might be out until May or later.The Padres are said to be interested in retaining Kim on a short-term deal, which would allow the player to prove his worth in a healthy season and reset his market next year.In 2023, Kim became the first Asian-born infielder to win a Gold Glove, nabbing the top defensive prize in the utility position after splitting time at second base, third base and shortstop. Kim also set career highs in many offensive categories, with 17 home runs, 60 RBIs, 38 steals and a .260/.351/.398 line in 152 games.Kim returned to being the full-time shortstop this year but struggled defensively early on. He also took a step back at the plate, finishing with 11 homers, 47 RBIs and a .233/.330/.370 line in 121 games.Yonhap