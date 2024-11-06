한국의 암울한 인구 전망 소개한 일론 머스크…실제로 더 심각할 수도

화요일(10월 29일) 사우디아라비아 리야드에서 열린 미래 투자 이니셔티브 중 테슬라 CEO 일론 머스크가 화면에 나오고 있다. [로이터=연합]

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk recurrently flagged an “existential” risk posed by a global population crisis, singling out Korea once again as the country has struggled with one of the world’s lowest fertility rates.테슬라와 스페이스X의 최고경영자(CEO) 일론 머스크가 지구의 인구 위기가 초래할 ‘실존적’ 위험을 반복적으로 경고하며, 세계에서 가장 낮은 합계 출산율로 어려움을 겪고 있는 한국을 또 한 번 지목했다.The grim picture Musk painted for the country — a population shrinking to a third of its current size — may sound too bleak to be true. The projection, however, is not even a worst-case scenario, according to a national statistics agency’s data.인구가 현재의 3분의 1로 쪼그라들 것이라고 한 머스크의 우울한 예측은 사실이라고 믿기엔 지나치게 암담하고 생각할 수 있다. 그러나 한국 통계청의 데이터에 따르면 이건 최악의 시나리오도 아니다.“Based on the current birthrates, South Korea would have about a third of its current population, perhaps much less,” said Musk in a virtual conversation during the Future Investment Initiative, which took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday.머스크는 화요일(10월 29일) 사우디아라비아 리야드에서 열린 미래 투자 이니셔티브 행사의 화상 대담을 통해 “현재 출산율을 기반으로 보면, 한국은 현재 인구의 약 3분의 1, 어쩌면 훨씬 적은 인구를 가질 것”이라고 말했다.While Musk did not provide a specific time frame for his projection for Korea, the scenario is largely in line with what data suggests.머스크는 한국에 대한 예측의 구체적인 시점을 제시하지는 않았지만, 이 시나리오는 통계가 제시하는 바와 대체로 일치한다.In June, Statistics Korea predicted the country’s population to fall 30 percent from 2022 to 36.22 million by 2072, and by 63 percent to 19.35 million by 2122, in a medium estimate with a fertility rate of 1.08 children per woman.지난 6월 통계청은 한국 인구가 2022년부터 2072년까지 30% 감소해 3622만명에 이를 것으로 예측했다. 또 2122년까지는 63% 감소, 1935만명에 이를 것으로 전망했다. 이는 여성 1인 당 출산율이 1.08명일 경우를 가정한 추정 중앙값이다.In a low estimate with a fertility rate of 0.82, the population is forecast to drop 42 percent in the next 50 years and 79 percent in 100 years, meaning that the population may shrink to a fifth of the current size by 2122. A high estimate predicts a 41 percent decline by 2122 at a fertility rate of 1.34.낮은 추정치인 출산율 0.82명으로 계산할 때 향후 50년 뒤 인구는 42%, 100년 뒤엔 79% 감소할 것으로 예상된다. 이는 2122년께 인구가 현재의 5분의 1로 줄어들 수 있음을 의미한다. 높은 추정치인 출산율 1.34명일 경우 2122년까지 41% 감소할 전망이다.Statistics Korea previously projected this year’s fertility rate to be a record low of 0.68, even lower than last year’s 0.72.통계청은 앞서 올해 출산율은 0.68명으로 지난해의 0.72명보다 더 낮아 역대 최저치를 기록할 것으로 예측했다.Musk warned of a “global population collapse” as “a significant existential threat” during his latest conversation.머스크는 최근 대담에서 “세계 인구 붕괴”를 “중대한 실존적 위협”이라고 경고했다.“Birthrates have been collapsing pretty much worldwide,” the CEO said. “If the current compounding effect continues, you would see many countries become five percent of their current size or less within three generations.”그는 “출산율은 세계 전역에서 거의 붕괴되고 있다”고 말했다. 또 “현재의 복합적인 경향이 계속된다면 많은 나라들이 3세대 안에 인구가 현재의 5% 이하로 줄어드는 것을 보게 될 것”이라고 덧붙였다.WRITTEN BY SHIN HA-NEE AND TRANSLATED BY PARK EUN-JEE [shin.hanee@joongang.co.kr, park.eunjee@joongang.co.kr]