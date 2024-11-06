Korea’s hydrogen demand in mobility sector surges nearly 60 percent

Korea's demand for hydrogen in the mobility sector jumped 59 percent through September from a year earlier, data showed Wednesday.The combined consumption of hydrogen in the sector reached 6,389 tons over the January-September period, rising sharply from 4,016 tons recorded a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy."Amid the rising number of hydrogen buses in the country, opportunities for people to experience hydrogen products in daily life are increasing," Deputy Minister for Energy Policy Lee Ho-hyeon said."Since a stable supply of hydrogen is essential to foster the hydrogen mobility industry, the government plans to closely monitor the market and maintain close communication with related ministries, regional governments and companies," Lee added.The Korea Petroleum Quality & Distribution Authority, which is responsible for hydrogen supply, plans to carry out on-site inspections at hydrogen facilities across the country this month to ensure market stability, the ministry said.Yonhap