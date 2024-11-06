 Hanwha Group, Saudi Arabia to co-develop defense products
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Hanwha Group, Saudi Arabia to co-develop defense products

Published: 06 Nov. 2024, 18:18
Hanwha Group Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan, right, and Abdullah bin Bandar Al Saud, Saudi minister of the National Guard, discuss the defense industry at Lotte Hotel in central Seoul. [YONHAP]

Hanwha Group Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan, right, and Abdullah bin Bandar Al Saud, Saudi minister of the National Guard, discuss the defense industry at Lotte Hotel in central Seoul. [YONHAP]

 
Korean chemicals-to-aerospace conglomerate Hanwha Group will collaborate with Saudi Arabia to develop defense industry goods and provide maintenance, repair and overhaul services in the region.
 
Hanwha Group Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan and Abdullah bin Bandar Al Saud, Saudi minister of the National Guard, have agreed to collaboratively respond to defense industry demands in the Middle East and contribute to Saudi Arabia's economy, the company said in a statement Wednesday.
 
The Saudi minister hopes the two sides will maintain a strategic and long-term partnership and serve as a defense industry hub for the Middle Eastern and African markets, the statement said.
 
Under its Vision 2030 project, Saudi Arabia, historically reliant on imported defense industry products, aims to meet more than 50 percent of its overall defense industry demand with domestic production.
 
Vision 2030 aims to reduce the Middle Eastern country's reliance on oil and promote investment in new business areas to support economic growth.
 
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Hanwha Saudi Arabia

More in Industry

Kakao Mobility fined $2.47 million for alleged accounting fraud

Hyundai E&C raided over Indonesian bribery suspicions

Chip, energy and logistics firms pledge $920M in investements in Korea

Korean EV, battery makers in holding pattern with Trump's win

KITA opens pavilion at China International Import Expo in Shanghai

Related Stories

President Yoon says defense industry cooperation with Saudi Arabia will strengthen bilateral ties

Saudi crown prince to meet with president, and possibly business leaders

Kia eyes growth in Saudi Arabia as women get behind the wheel

Land minister, 22 companies pitching for work in Saudi NEOM project

Hanwha joins forces with Saudi Arabia on defense
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)