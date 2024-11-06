 Hyundai E&C raided over Indonesian bribery suspicions
Published: 06 Nov. 2024, 18:33 Updated: 06 Nov. 2024, 19:05
A passerby stands in front of the headquarters of Hyundai E&C in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Wednesday, the day the prosecution raided the company. [NEWS1]

The prosecution on Wednesday raided Hyundai Engineering & Construction over allegations that an executive offered bribes to a high-ranking Indonesian government official in connection with a construction project in the Southeast Asian country.
 
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office sent prosecutors and investigators to the company's headquarters in Seoul in the morning to secure documents and computer data related to the bribery allegations.
 
The prosecution reportedly suspects that a Hyundai E&C executive gave about 600 million won ($430,000) to an Indonesian county head in order to suppress complaints from local residents and environmental groups in the process of constructing the Cirebon coal-fired power plant.
 
It has been reported that the Indonesian official, who allegedly received bribes from Hyundai, was sentenced to prison by a local court.
 
In 2015, Hyundai E&C said it won the $727 million Cirebon power plant project.

