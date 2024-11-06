 KITA opens pavilion at China International Import Expo in Shanghai
KITA opens pavilion at China International Import Expo in Shanghai

Published: 06 Nov. 2024, 18:27 Updated: 06 Nov. 2024, 19:19
  • SARAH CHEA
Korea International Trade Association (KITA) Executive Vice Chairman Lee In-ho tours the Korea pavilion at this year's China International Import Expo 2024 in Shanghai on Wednesday. [KITA]

The Korea International Trade Association (KITA) said Wednesday it opened a Korea pavilion at this year's China International Import Expo 2024 in Shanghai in a bid to promote Korean products and boost exports.
 
It's seven straight years now that the state-run agency has opened up a booth for domestic companies at the annual exhibition, which runs for six days from Tuesday this year.
 

The 870-square-meter (9,640-square-feet) Korea Pavilion consists of two separate spaces, one focused on consumer goods and another on food. Various events are scheduled at the pavilion including K-pop dance performances, four-image photo strips and traditional Korean experiences like making dalgona (melted Korean sugar candy) and dressing in hanbok (traditional Korean dress).
 
A consultation service is also offered on free trade agreements between Korea and China and ways to utilize the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.
 
A total of 74 Korean firms participated in the event within KITA's pavilion, along with 102 companies that have set up separate booths.
 
"Despite the deceleration of the Chinese growth rate, China is still a big consumer market and one of our major export partners," said KITA Executive Vice Chairman Lee In-ho. "The latest exhibition could play a key role in understanding the trend of the Chinese market and discovering new business opportunities."
 

BY SARAH CHEA [chea.sarah@joongang.co.kr]
tags korea kita shanghai

