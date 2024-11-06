Four Seasons Hotel Seoul appoints Shaun Anthony as executive chef

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul in Jongno District, central Seoul, appointed chef Shaun Anthony as its new executive in the kitchen, the hotel announced Tuesday.Throughout his career of over 20 years, the Canadian-born chef has worked at Michelin-starred restaurants, five-star hotels and private clubs across North America, Europe, Australia, the Middle East and Asia. Along the way, he has earned numerous accolades, including Time Out’s 2010 Restaurant Chef of the Year and Michelin recognition at London’s Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, which has three stars; Tschifflik in Germany, which has one star; and Jing in Beijing, which also has one star.His most recent post before Four Seasons Seoul was as Executive chef at The Terrace, the al fresco restaurant of California's luxury hotel, The Maybourn Beverly Hills.Renowned for his exquisite attention to detail and creative flair, Anthony draws from a rich culinary heritage, hailing from a line of chefs on his father’s side, as well as butchers, bakers and restaurateurs on his mother’s side, said the hotel. His gastronomy celebrates the land, the seasons and fresh local ingredients, offering imaginative interpretations of classic dishes that evoke sensory and nostalgic food memories. Rooted in a deep connection to nature, each creation is crafted with simplicity, respect and an unwavering commitment to quality.Four Seasons Hotel Seoul has nine dining outlets, ranging from classic Cantonese to international cuisine, including the award-winning Yu Yuan, which held a one-Michelin-star rating from 2017 to 2021 and the Best of Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator Restaurant since 2023.His vision for the hotel focuses on building solid partnerships with local producers, implementing innovative sustainability practices and enhancing guest experiences through personalized service, all while delivering a strong sense of value for money in the dining outlets. This focus is set to play a pivotal role in ensuring Four Seasons Seoul remains a leader in the ultra-luxury market across the Asia Pacific region.“I’m honored to head the outstanding culinary team at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul,” Anthony said through the hotel's press release. “The property sets the global standard for hospitality, and I have always hoped to join the Four Seasons family. I’m dedicated to fostering a kitchen culture of collaboration, curiosity and creativity, allowing us to innovate and make refinements to the hotel’s extraordinary existing legacy.”