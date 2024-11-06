Josun Hotels & Resorts opens new branch of its premium Cantonese restaurant in Seocho District

Korean luxury hospitality group Josun Hotels & Resorts launched a new branch of its premium Cantonese restaurant, Ho Kyung Jeon, in Seocho District, southern Seoul.Ho Kyung Jeon Seocho, which opened Friday, is more spacious, modern and private than the brand's existing restaurants at the Shinsegae Department Store Main Branch in Jung District, central Seoul, and Gangnam District, southern Seoul, according to the hotel.Ho Kyung Jeon was inspired by Westin Josun Seoul’s Chinese restaurant, Hong Yuan, which is still open at the hotel in Jung District. It strives to present authentic Cantonese cuisine using the know-how of its predecessor.The new branch in Seocho District is located in a two-story building with 90 seats. The inside consists of a hall with tables on the first floor for casual meals. On the second floor, there are more private spaces and valet services are available.Offerings consist of four courses with lunch prices starting at 60,000 won ($43) per person. Upgraded menus are offered with abundant fresh seafood ingredients. Its 120,000-won course consists of dishes made with rare ingredients, such as(braised sea delicacy with wild pine mushrooms) and(braised stuffed sea cucumbers). Its 80,000-won dinner course includes(assorted seafood with abalone and vegetables with mustard sauce), handmade bean curd and seasonal vegetables and stir-fried shrimp and stuffed eggplant with Chinese chili sauce. The menu is subject to change every season.Ho Kyung Jeon Seocho offers a diverse lineup of alcoholic beverages that guests can enjoy with Chinese food pairings. A total of 35 carefully selected premium alcoholic beverages are available, including representative Chinese liquors, Tian Jin Kao Liang, Yantai Kao Liang, Meng Zhi Lan and Shui Jing Fang. Korean traditional alcoholic beverages, sparkling wine and red and white wine are also available.To celebrate its grand opening, Ho Kyung Jeon Seocho will give away a course meal 3+1 voucher to guests who visit the restaurant through Nov. 30. The voucher can be used for the entire month of November.“We opened Ho Kyung Jeon Seocho so that guests can spend a leisurely time in a more spacious venue since Ho Kyung Jeon was previously available only at department stores," a Josun Hotels & Resorts official said in the company's press release. "Based on the signature menu and service of the existing Ho Kyung Jeon, we will do our best to develop even more upgraded services and dishes so that our guests can experience the refined service and palates of Josun Hotel even on a daily basis.”