Get ready for the rise of the nursing industry (KOR)

Among OECD countries, Korea’s aging speed is the fastest. Korea became an aging society 24 years ago after the proportion of the elderly aged 65 or older exceeded 7 percent of the population in 2000. After 18 years, the country became an aged society, where the elderly make up more than 14 percent of the population. In 2025, Korea is expected to enter a super-aged society with more than 20 percent of the population aged over 65. The pace is even faster than Japan, which entered each phase in 1970, 1994 and 2005.That’s why the industry for senior citizens is bound to attract attention. Among them, many companies and investors are already eyeing the nursing service sector. When 30 percent of the total population becomes elderly by 2035 — and 40 percent by 2050 — the families as well as the seniors themselves will desperately need nursing services.Nursing services are largely divided into four business areas: home care that provides simple medical care and daily needs by visiting homes; nursing homes that provide daily life support and medical services after moving in; “senior towns” where active seniors live together; and nursing hospitals where elderly people with senile and chronic diseases are hospitalized for treatment.Among them, home care, nursing homes and nursing hospitals rely heavily on insurance benefits subsidized by the government under the Long-Term Care Insurance Act introduced in 2008. As of last year, the entire nursing service market is estimated to be worth about 16 trillion won ($11.6 billion), most of which is created by home care and nursing homes. In the future, as nursing is expanded and reorganized under the Long-Term Care Act, the market size is expected to continue to grow as the number of eligible people continues to increase — and as insurance fees and benefits increase.The problem is that most of the nursing services are still run by private or small businesses. Recently, regulations have been eased to allow insurance companies to provide home care services, but there are not many specialized companies with capital and manpower. Some platform companies — such as CareDoc, Caring and Care Nation — received investments and are growing, but their sales are still only tens of billions of won.On the other hand, leading Japanese companies such as Nichii and Sompo Care have already become large enough to record sales in trillions of won. In the case of Nichii, it was acquired by global private equity fund Bain Capital in 2020 and then was resold to Japan Life Insurance in April for about 2 trillion won. Nursing services in Japan are recognized as a stable and attractive investment target to be the subject of a massive acquisition by private equity funds or insurance companies.Since the government began to ease related regulations by benchmarking Japan, related companies will be able to go down the path of expansion and specialization as in the case of Japan.한국은 OECD 국가 중 고령화 속도가 가장 빠르다. 2000년에 65세 이상 노인 인구비율이 7%가 넘는 고령화사회에 진입한 후, 18년 만인 2018년에 14%가 넘는 고령사회, 불과 7년만인 2025년엔 그 비율이 20%를 넘어 초고령사회로 진입하리라 예상된다. 일본이 1970년, 1994년, 2005년에 각각 해당단계를 거친 것과 비교해보면 그 속도가 훨씬 빠르다.그래서 노인을 위한 산업분야는 주목받을 수밖에 없다. 그중에서도 요양서비스 분야는 벌써 많은 기업과 투자자들이 눈독 들인다. 2035년이 되면 전체인구의 30%, 2050년엔 40%가 노인이 될 것이 자명해 당사자는 물론 가족에게 절실히 필요해질 수밖에 없기 때문이다.요양서비스는 크게 4개 사업영역으로 나뉜다. 집을 방문해 간단한 의료와 일상생활을 지원하는 재가요양, 입주 후 일상생활 지원과 의료서비스를 제공하는 요양원, 일상생활이 가능한 노인들이 함께 생활하는 시니어 타운, 노인성·만성 질환을 가진 노인들이 입원해 진료를 받는 요양병원이다.이중 재가요양∙요양원∙요양병원은 2008년 도입된 장기요양보험법에 따라 정부재정에서 지원하는 보험급여에 크게 의지한다. 지난해 기준 전체 요양서비스 시장은 약 16조원 규모로 추정되는데 그 대부분이 재가요양과 요양원에서 창출된다. 향후에도 장기요양법상 요양등급이 확대개편되면서 그 대상자가 계속 확대되고 수가∙급여한도가 증대돼 시장규모가 계속 성장하리라 예상된다.문제는 아직은 요양서비스의 대부분을 개인사업자 또는 소기업이 운영한다는 점이다. 최근에 보험사가 재가 요양 서비스를 제공할 수 있게 하는 등 규제가 완화되고 있지만 자본과 인력이 투입된 전문기업이 아직 눈에 띄지 않는다. 케어닥∙케어링∙케어네이션 등 일부 플랫폼기업들이 투자를 받아 성장하고 있지만 이들의 매출 규모는 아직 수백억 원 수준에 그친다.반면 일본의 선도업체들인 니치이∙솜포케어 등은 이미 조원 단위의 매출을 기록할 정도로 대형화됐다. 니치이의 경우, 2020년 글로벌사모펀드인 베인캐피탈에 인수됐다가 올해 4월 일본생명에 약 2조원 가치로 재매각 되기도 했다. 사모펀드나 보험사의 초대형 인수대상이 될 만큼, 요양서비스가 안정적이고 매력적인 투자처로 인정받고 있는 것이다.우리정부가 일본을 벤치마킹해 관련규제에 대한 본격 완화를 시작했으니 관련기업들도 일본사례처럼 이제 대형화와 전문화의 길을 갈 수 있을 것이다.