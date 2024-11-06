Trying to find an excuse will only backfire (KOR)

With just one day before President Yoon Suk Yeol’s address to the nation on Thursday, many people must have mixed feelings. They will certainly pay keen attention to the speech, as the presidential office said, “The president will closely explain about all the issues the people are curious to know.” But his past speeches mostly disappointed the public.Let’s go back to the speech the president delivered shortly before the Apr. 10 parliamentary elections. Over his puzzling plan to increase the medical school admissions quota by 2,000 annually, people expected him to adjust his stringent position on the increase after watching a deepening medical vacuum from the collective walkout of trainee doctors across the country. But the president adhered to the increase, saying his administration reached the number after “a careful calculation to meet the growing demand for future doctors.”The president went on to say, “If the medical community presents a more reasonable solution, my administration can discuss it.” But the general public only sensed his stubbornness to not surrender to mounting public pressure against the increase. According to a white paper delving into the reasons for the governing party’s crushing defeat in the legislative election, “a sense of despair prevailed among candidates of the People Power Party after the speech. They lamented that any campaigns won’t help their election victory.”Yoon’s speech on May 9 to mark the second year of his presidency invited strong resistance from the majority Democratic Party (DP) after Yoon demonstrated his strong reluctance to accept two DP-proposed special motions to investigate the suspicious death of a Marine and the alleged power abuse by the first lady. That’s not all. In a speech on Aug. 29, the president self-praised “the clear signs of an economic rebound” and “the smooth functioning of our emergency medical system.” Over the controversial special treatment of the first lady when prosecutors summoned her for questioning, the president sided with the prosecution.If the president acts the same way this time, his crisis will deepen. Yoon must focus on reflecting on the scandals involving the mysterious power broker and his wife rather than on expounding on his government’s achievements. The president must manifest his willingness to cooperate with the prosecution’s probe of the power broker and let his wife stop all official activities. If he wants to find an excuse, it will backfire.Yoon must reshuffle the presidential office and change his governance style. He must listen to diverse voices of the people, not his loyalists. We hope he shows a difference in Thursday’s speech.윤석열 대통령의 7일 회견을 앞둔 국민의 심정은 기대 반 우려 반일 것이다. 대통령실이 “국민이 궁금해하는 모든 사안에 대해 소상히 설명해 드릴 것”이라니 일단 주목은 하지만, 과거에 윤 대통령의 회견은 안 하느니만 못한 경우가 많았기 때문이다.대표적인 사례가 22대 총선 직전에 있었던 ‘의대 증원 관련 대국민담화’(올해 4월 1일)다. 당시 여당은 의료대란의 실마리를 풀기 위해 윤 대통령이 의대 2000명 증원 방침을 유연하게 조정할 것으로 기대했다. 그러나 막상 뚜껑을 열어보니 윤 대통령은 “2000명은 정부가 꼼꼼하게 계산해 산출한 최소한의 증원 규모”라며 “정부는 확실한 근거를 갖고 충분한 논의를 거쳐 증원을 결정했다”고 못 박았다. 의료계를 향해 “더 합리적인 방안을 가져온다면 얼마든지 논의할 수 있다”고 덧붙이긴 했으나, 회견을 지켜본 대다수 국민은 대통령이 조금도 양보할 뜻이 없다는 인상을 받았다. 최근 발간된 국민의힘 총선백서는 “담화 직후 후보자들 사이에서는 절망이 팽배했고 민심이 바닥으로 곤두박질치면서 그 어떤 선거운동도 백약이 무효라는 한탄이 나올 수밖에 없었다”고 기술했다.취임 2주년 회견(올해 5월 9일)은 채 상병 특검이나 김건희 여사 특검에 대해 조금도 진전된 입장을 보이지 않아 야당의 강한 반발을 샀다. 8월 29일 국정브리핑 때도 “경제가 확실하게 살아나고 있다” “비상진료체계가 원활히 가동된다”며 자화자찬에 치중했을 뿐 반성과 성찰은 거의 없었다. 당시 ‘김 여사 특혜 조사’ 논란에 대해 윤 대통령은 “저도 전직 대통령 부인에 대해서 멀리 자택까지 찾아가서 조사를 한 일이 있다”며 감싸기로 일관했다.7일 회견도 이런 식이라면 정권의 위기는 더욱 깊어질 것이다. 윤 대통령은 회견 때 참모들이 사전에 준비한 ‘국정 성과’ 소개 같은 건 전부 빼버리고 작금의 정국 혼란을 야기한 ‘명태균 사태’와 자기 성찰에만 온전히 집중하는 게 좋겠다. 명태균씨와 김 여사 문제에 관한 한 윤 대통령은 무조건 국민 앞에 머리를 숙이고 용서를 구하는 자세가 필요하다. 자꾸 토를 달거나 물을 타려 하면 오히려 역풍만 맞을 뿐이다. 명씨 사건의 진상도 숨김없이 공개하고 검찰 조사에 적극적으로 협조하겠다는 뜻을 밝혀야 한다. 한동훈 국민의힘 대표가 요구한 김 여사 대외활동 중단과 대통령실의 ‘여사 라인’ 정리도 과감히 수용해야 한다. 나아가 내각의 인적 쇄신을 통한 국정 기조 전환도 시급한 과제다. 또 회견에 앞서 윤 대통령이 용산 밖의 민심을 청취하는 기회를 갖기를 바란다. 늘상 ‘별문제 없다’는 보고만 올리는 참모들보다 시중의 생생한 쓴소리가 대통령에겐 훨씬 큰 도움이 될 것이다. 이번엔 진정 국민에게 매를 맞겠다는 각오로 회견에 임해야 한다.