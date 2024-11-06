 82Major debuts on several Billboard charts with latest EP
Published: 06 Nov. 2024, 18:05
A promotional image for 82Major's latest EP ″X-82″ [GREAT M ENTERTAINMENT]

Rookie hip-hop group 82Major nabbed its first Billboard chart success with its latest EP "X-82," its agency Great M Entertainment said on Wednesday.
 
"X-82," released on Oct. 15, gave the group its debut on several Billboard charts. The EP landed at No. 15 on World Sales, No. 37 on Current Album Sales and No. 45 on Albums Sales. The group also claimed No. 24 on Billboard's Emerging Artist chart.
 

The album also entered several charts run by Luminate, a U.S.-based global data company that tracks over 200 global music and entertainment platforms. It currently sits at No. 5 on the company's Top New Artist Albums chart, No. 13 on Record Label Independent Current Albums and No. 36 on Heatseekers Albums.
 
Boy band 82Major [GREAT M ENTERTAINMENT]

82Major debuted on Oct. 11, 2023, as Great M Entertainment's first boy band. It consists of six members: Hwang Sung-bin, Nam Sung-mo, Cho Sung-il, Park Seok-jun, Yoon Yae-chan and Kim Do-gyun.
 
The group's name, 82Major, combines "82," Korea's international calling code, with the word "major," reflecting 82Major's ambition to become a leading K-pop boy band representing Korea, according to the agency.
 

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]
82Major debuts on several Billboard charts with latest EP

