 BIBI to drop two-track single featuring Dean on Nov. 14
Published: 06 Nov. 2024, 16:58
Singer and rapper BIBI [FEEL GHOOD MUSIC]

Singer and rapper BIBI will release a two-track single featuring "Derre" and "Burn It" on Nov. 14, her agency Feel Ghood Music said on Wednesday.
 
Led by "Derre," the upcoming two-track single is the third installment in BIBI's "Era of Love" series, following "Hongdae R&B" (2023) and "Bam Yang Gang."  
 

Producer FRNK, known for his work on NewJeans' "OMG" (2023) and "Cookie" (2023), coproduced "Derre.” The other track, "Burn It," features singer Dean. BIBI contributed to the writing and composition of both the songs, according to her agency.
 
BIBI debuted as a singer in 2019 with "The Manual for People Who Want to Love," and gained widespread recognition through her appearances on streaming platform Tving's talk show "Witch Hunt 2022" and her hit song "Bam Yang Gang."
 

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]
tags BIBI Feel Ghood Music

