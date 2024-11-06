Hard-working boy band EPEX drops second album this year 'Youth Chapter 2: Youth Deficiency'



YOON SO-YEON

yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr

Boy band EPEX released two full-length albums this year, a feat that doesn’t come easily, not even for a band with multiple years under its belt. Such a feat was made possible “by embracing the shortcomings and working to overcome them,” according to the members.“We believe that the bigger the goal, the more shortcomings you'll find in yourself,” A-Min said. “But I don’t mean that in any negative way. We embrace them, try to overcome them and then we naturally become better along the way.”EPEX released its second full-length album, “Youth Chapter 2: Youth Deficiency,” on Tuesday, just seven months after its first full-length album, “Youth Chapter 1: Youth Days” was released in April this year. The first “Youth Chapter” album centered on the purity of emotions and the love that young people have, which will be continued with the story of the sense of longing and wanting in the second full-length album.The new album has eight tracks, including lead track “Universe,” a song that sends the message that everyone finds faults within themselves. According to member Ayden, having faults is inevitable and natural, so no one needs to feel brought down by them.“When you’re young, the things you lack are not by your choice,” he said. “So, we want everyone to embrace them with ease, and even go so far as to say, ‘So what? This doesn’t mean anything.'”The album's B-side tracks also continue EPEX’s story of youth and young emotions with “My Girl,” “1997,” “It is what it is,” “Attosecond,” “Wonderful,” “Closer” and “Loner.” All the songs have lyrics that people will identify easily with, the members said.EPEX debuted in 2021 with its EP, "Bipolar Pt.1: Prelude of Anxiety." It completed the "Bipolar" album series with its second EP, "Bipolar Pt.2: Prelude of Love," released in October 2021. Since then, it has released two EPs under the "Prelude of Anxiety" series and three EPs under the "Prelude of Love" series.The band successfully wrapped up the Japan leg of its concert tour, "So We are not Anxious," in February, followed by concerts in Hong Kong and Taiwan in March. In November, along with its domestic comeback, it will host its first anniversary party, "Zenith Japan," for its Japanese fan base.“I can definitely feel that the members have grown so much,” Keum said. “It sometimes gives me chills to see how much we’ve all matured. It makes me focus on the stage even more and get the energy to do better.”The “Youth Chapter” series will end with a third part. When asked for a sneak peek into the final chapter, EPEX revealed the word "epiphany."“The keyword of the first part was ‘secret,’ and the keyword for this album is ‘choice,’” Wish said. “The final album will be about an epiphany and the songs will be based on moments of enlightenment.”BY YOON SO-YEON [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]