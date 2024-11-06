 Lovelyz to celebrate 10th anniversary with new single in November
Lovelyz to celebrate 10th anniversary with new single in November

Published: 06 Nov. 2024, 10:34
A promotional image for Lovelyz's upcoming concert “Lovelyz in Winterland″ [WOOLIM ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group Lovelyz will release a new single, “November,” on Nov. 12 to celebrate its 10th anniversary, its agency Woollim Entertainment said.
 
After their contracts with Woollim Entertainment expired in 2021, each member signed with other agencies but has reunited with Woollim for the upcoming single.
 
This marks the group’s first release in approximately four years and two months since its seventh EP, “Unforgettable,” in 2020. 
 

The group will also hold the fourth edition of its concert series, “Lovelyz in Winterland,” on Nov. 16 and 17 at the Seoul Student Gymnasium in Songpa District, southern Seoul.

 
A promotional image for Lovelyz's upcoming single ″November″ [WOOLIM ENTERTAINMENT]

Lovelyz last held an in-person concert titled "Alwayz2" in August 2019 in Korea and in September 2019 in Japan. Its most recent concert, “Deep Forest,” was held online in September 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Afterward, the members went their separate ways following the expiration of their seven-year contract with Woollim Entertainment.  
 
Lovelyz debuted in 2014 and is best known for hits like “Ah-Choo” (2015) and “That Day” (2018).

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]
