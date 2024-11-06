TikTok's first real-time K-pop audition program to kick off Friday



A real-time K-pop girl group audition program titled "Time Turner" will start Friday on TikTok as the first Korean audition program to air live on the video platform.Produced by PI Corporation, the show is set in "P-314" — a boundless realm of space and time — and searches for time travelers ready to fulfill their dreams, according to the production company. The show will be livestreamed on TikTok and will run until Nov. 22.The winners of the show will be decided through a real-time audience vote via TikTok. The final winners will debut as the members of girl group Time Turner.A total of 2,000 creators applied for the audition and 18 of them were selected as the final contestants to compete in the live audition show, according to the company. The 18 finalists come from diverse countries, including the United States, France, China, Indonesia, Malaysia and Korea, the production company added.Notably, Lea Navvab, the sister of Tomorrow X Together's Huening Kai and Kep1er's Huening Bahiyyih, will participate in the program.The specific number of the final members will be disclosed at a later date, according to the company. The new group is also set to perform on TikTok's Live Fest stage later this year, where they will meet their global fans for the first time.The opening song for the show, "Find Me Now," was released on Monday, prior to the show. The song draws the journey of finding one's new self at P-314, the company said.