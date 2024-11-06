U.S. ELECTION LIVE: Donald Trump elected president



Donald Trump wins Wisconsin.Kamala Harris wins Minnesota.Donald Trump wins Pennsylvania.Donald Trump wins the 2nd Congressional District in Maine and one electoral vote.Kamala Harris wins New Hampshire.Donald Trump wins 1st Congressional District in Nebraska and one electoral vote.Donald Trump wins Georgia.Kamala Harris wins 2nd Congressional District in Nebraska and one electoral vote.Kamala Harris wins Hawaii.Kamala Harris wins Virginia.Kamala Harris wins New Mexico.Kamala Harris wins Oregon.Donald Trump wins North Carolina.Kamala Harris wins Washington.Donald Trump wins Idaho.Kamala Harris wins California.Kamala Harris wins 1st Congressional District in Maine and one electoral vote.Donald Trump wins Iowa.Donald Trump wins Kansas.Kamala Harris wins the District of Columbia.Kamala Harris wins Colorado.Donald Trump wins Utah.Donald Trump wins Montana.Donald Trump wins Missouri.Donald Trump wins 3rd Congressional District in Nebraska and one electoral vote.Donald Trump wins Texas.Donald Trump wins Ohio.Donald Trump wins Wyoming.Donald Trump wins statewide vote in Nebraska and two electoral votes.Donald Trump wins West Virginia.Kamala Haris wins Maryland.Donald Trump wins Oklahoma.Donald Trump wins Mississippi.Donald Trump wins Alabama.Donald Trump wins Tennesse.Kamala Harris wins Connecticut.Kamala Harris wins Massachusetts.Kamala Harris wins Rhode Island.Donald Trump wins Florida.Donald Trump wins South Carolina.Donald Trump wins Arkansas.Kamala Harris wins New Jersey.Kamala Harris wins Delaware.Kamala Harris wins Illinois.Kamala Harris wins New York.Donald Trump wins North Dakota.Donald Trump wins South Dakota.Donald Trump wins Louisiana.