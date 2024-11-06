Korea and Vietnam discuss easing trade tensions and expanding cooperation

Korea and Vietnam held talks Wednesday to discuss ways to ease trade disputes and expand cooperation between the two nations, the industry ministry said.Senior trade officials met at the eighth bilateral trade remedy meeting in Seoul to share opinions on the latest trade issues and review Vietnam's ongoing antidumping investigations, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said.During the meeting, Seoul officials asked their Vietnamese counterparts for "minimal" regulation concerning Hanoi's antidumping investigation into Korean galvanized steel sheets, launched in June."The products' direct impact on the Vietnamese steel industry is limited, and we ask Vietnam to fully consider this aspect," the ministry said in a statement.Korea also expressed hope to maintain close communication with Vietnam on trade-related issues moving forward, the ministry added.Yonhap