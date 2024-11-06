 First frost of autumn appears as Korea sees chilly Wednesday morning
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Environment

print dictionary print

First frost of autumn appears as Korea sees chilly Wednesday morning

Published: 06 Nov. 2024, 14:09 Updated: 06 Nov. 2024, 18:48
The first frost on Jeju Island this autumn is seen on Mount Halla on Wednesday. [YONHAP]

The first frost on Jeju Island this autumn is seen on Mount Halla on Wednesday. [YONHAP]

 
Frost was seen for the first time this autumn in areas nationwide, including the Seoul metropolitan area, marking a chilly Wednesday morning.  
 
According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, Seoul and Suwon, Gyeonggi had its first frost two days earlier than last year but nine days later than on average.
 

Related Article

 
Daejeon and Cheongju, North Chungcheong, also had their first frost. In Daejeon, it came 16 days later than last year and nine days later than the average, while in Cheongju, it was two days earlier than last year but 11 days later than on average.

 
In Andong, North Gyeongsang, the first frost came 16 days later than last year and 13 days later than on average. In northern Chuncheon, both the first frost and the first ice were observed Wednesday, 16 days later than last year.

 
In Daegwallyeong, Gangwon, the morning low was minus 3.6 degrees Celsius (25.5 degrees Fahrenheit), minus 2.9 degrees in Cheorwon and minus 1.6 degrees in Chuncheon.

 
Morning temperatures across most areas hovered around 5 degrees. Some central inland and mountainous regions, such as Mouth Halla, Jeju Island, eastern North Jeolla and inland North Gyeongsang, experienced sub-zero temperatures.

 
The first frost on Jeju Island this autumn is seen on Mount Halla on Wednesday. [NEWS1]

The first frost on Jeju Island this autumn is seen on Mount Halla on Wednesday. [NEWS1]

The first frost on Jeju Island this autumn is seen on Mount Halla on Wednesday. [NEWS1]

The first frost on Jeju Island this autumn is seen on Mount Halla on Wednesday. [NEWS1]

 
The temperature in Seoul was 5.0 degrees at 8 a.m.  
 
Daytime highs nationwide are expected to range from 10 to 17 degrees.

 
Most of the country will see clear skies on Thursday, although the eastern coast of Gangwon and the Gyeongsang regions will be mostly cloudy. The Gyeongsang and Jeolla regions and Jeju Island will gradually become cloudy starting in the afternoon.

 

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [kim.minyoung5@joongang.co.kr]
tags Weather Frost Jeju Seoul

More in Environment

Hikers, sightseers miffed as leaves turn color late this autumn

First frost of autumn appears as Korea sees chilly Wednesday morning

Endangered dolphin tangled in nets off Jeju underscores threat to marine life

Cold snap hits Korea as snow blankets Gangwon mountains

Endangered birds struggle with scattered nets and waste on Jeju Island

Related Stories

Gangwon chilled by first fall frost as temperatures plummet

Seoul sees its first ice this year

Coldest day of the season grips nation

4 inches of snow arrive at Jeju's Mount Halla

Winter wallop grounds Jeju flights, closes national parks
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)