First frost of autumn appears as Korea sees chilly Wednesday morning

Frost was seen for the first time this autumn in areas nationwide, including the Seoul metropolitan area, marking a chilly Wednesday morning.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, Seoul and Suwon, Gyeonggi had its first frost two days earlier than last year but nine days later than on average.Daejeon and Cheongju, North Chungcheong, also had their first frost. In Daejeon, it came 16 days later than last year and nine days later than the average, while in Cheongju, it was two days earlier than last year but 11 days later than on average.In Andong, North Gyeongsang, the first frost came 16 days later than last year and 13 days later than on average. In northern Chuncheon, both the first frost and the first ice were observed Wednesday, 16 days later than last year.In Daegwallyeong, Gangwon, the morning low was minus 3.6 degrees Celsius (25.5 degrees Fahrenheit), minus 2.9 degrees in Cheorwon and minus 1.6 degrees in Chuncheon.Morning temperatures across most areas hovered around 5 degrees. Some central inland and mountainous regions, such as Mouth Halla, Jeju Island, eastern North Jeolla and inland North Gyeongsang, experienced sub-zero temperatures.The temperature in Seoul was 5.0 degrees at 8 a.m.Daytime highs nationwide are expected to range from 10 to 17 degrees.Most of the country will see clear skies on Thursday, although the eastern coast of Gangwon and the Gyeongsang regions will be mostly cloudy. The Gyeongsang and Jeolla regions and Jeju Island will gradually become cloudy starting in the afternoon.BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [kim.minyoung5@joongang.co.kr]