2024 U.S. election — in pictures

Americans headed to the polls on Tuesday to choose their next president. As polls begin to close in the 2024 presidential election, they show Donald Trump and Kamala Harris in a deadlocked race this morning.Most polling places across states opened their doors between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. (local time) and are closing around 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. In New York, voting continues until 9 p.m.BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]