 2024 U.S. election — in pictures
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 06 Nov. 2024, 12:05
A voter waits to vote at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Election Day, Tuesday. [AP/YONHAP]

Americans headed to the polls on Tuesday to choose their next president. As polls begin to close in the 2024 presidential election, they show Donald Trump and Kamala Harris in a deadlocked race this morning.
 
Most polling places across states opened their doors between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. (local time) and are closing around 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. In New York, voting continues until 9 p.m.
 
Oliver Barragan, 2, center, waits for his mother, Richelle Barragan, left, as she votes on Election Day at Werner Park, Tuesday, in Papillion, Neb. [AP/YONHAP]

People stand in line to vote at Joslyn Park vote center on Tuesday in Santa Monica, California. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. [AFP/GETTY/YONHAP]

A man rides his bicycle past a sign directing the way to a polling place at Marina Park Community Center, Tuesday in Newport Beach, Calif. [AP/YONHAP]

Voters fill out their ballots on Election Day Tuesday, at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine. [AP/YONHAP]

A woman shops while a voter casts a ballet at a grocery store, Tuesday in Lawrence, Kan. [AP/YONHAP]

Judy Segebart of Ames, Iowa, casts her ballot on Election Day, Tuesday, at the McFarland Lake Park Conservation Center in Ames. [AP/YONHAP]

Alexander Johnson of Ames, Iowa, completes his ballot on Election Day, Tuesday at the McFarland Lake Park Conservation Center polling place in Ames. [AP/YONHAP]

A voter waits to check in to vote at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Election Day, Tuesday. [AP/YONHAP]

A brass band plays during a Harris-Walz sign-waving rally along St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Tuesday. [AFP/YONHAP]

Julie Hagenbuch, center, of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, waves a sign at passing traffic, encouraging voters to cast their ballots in support of US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, on Election Day in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, on Tuesday. [AFP/YONHAP]

BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]
