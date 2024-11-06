Hostile deer on the lam after attacking two in Suwon

A deer was spotted attacking unsuspecting pedestrians in Suwon, Gyeonggi.At approximately 5:22 a.m. on Wednesday, a passerby reported to emergency services that a woman had been injured by a deer's antlers on a walking trail near Gwanggyo Reservoir in Jangan District, Suwon.The woman, in her 60s, was transported to Ajou University Hospital's trauma center in Yeongtong District, Suwon, for treatment. Her injuries were not life-threatening. By the time emergency responders arrived, the deer had already left the scene.Earlier that day around 1 a.m., about 6 kilometers (3.72 miles) away at Gwanggyo Lake Park in Yeongtong District, the deer attacked a 33-year-old man, surnamed Choi, who was returning home. Choi sought help from passersby and was subsequently taken to Ajou University Hospital.He suffered injuries to his left abdomen and right groin from the deer's antlers, requiring sutures and other treatments."A deer the size of a compact car was standing in the park,” Choi told Yonhap News Agency. “As I passed by, it suddenly charged and struck me with its antlers. The impact sent me flying several meters, tearing my clothes.""Even after the attack, the deer stared at me for a while, so I quickly ran away."There are no known deer farms near the incident locations. Police have informed the Suwon city authorities and requested they initiate capture operations, possibly involving hunters.BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [kim.minyoung5@joongang.co.kr]