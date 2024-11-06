 Today's fortune: Nov. 6, 2024
Today's fortune: Nov. 6, 2024

Published: 06 Nov. 2024, 07:00
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


 
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune.
 
 
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024 (Oct. 6 on the lunar calendar)
 
 
Rat
 
 
Wealth: not bad
Health: modest
Love: blissful
Lucky direction: south
 
1936: You may happily spend.
1948: You may be lucky in fortune and relationships.
1960: A good day to shop.
1972: You may see eye to eye.
1984: Things may look promising and feel rewarding.
1996: Your relationship with the opposite sex may improve.
 
 
Ox
 
 
Wealth: not bad
Health: modest
Love: happy
Lucky direction: west
 
1937: Your life may be charged with happiness.
1949: Today’s always the happiest.
1961: You may reach your goal.
1973: Lady Luck may be watching over you.
1985: You may do something you like.
1997: Your love genes may be recharged.
 
 
Tiger


 
Wealth: lessening
Health: mindful
Love: feisty
Lucky direction: north 
 
1938: You are liable for your own health.
1950: A decision can come later.
1962: Contain yourself from overdrinking and overeating.
1974: Don’t force yourself. Go with the flow.
1986: Follow your head, not your heart.
1998: Abstain from impulsive behavior.
 
 
Rabbit
 
 
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: giving
Lucky direction: east
 
1939: A day like any other day.
1951: Relaxed, but bored.
1963: The morning is better than the afternoon.
1975: Neither too fast nor too slow.
1987: Don’t try to do too well or too poorly. Average is good enough.
1999: You may be anxious about your career path.
 
 
Dragon
 
 
Wealth: not bad
Health: modest
Love: blissful
Lucky direction: east
  
1940: You may have something to laugh about.
1952: You may be meeting someone.
1964: You may see eye to eye.
1976: Your venture may gain traction.
1988: You may get a good offer or tip.
2000: Your financial luck may look up.  
 
 
Snake
 
 
Wealth: good
Health: strong
Love: mutual
Lucky direction: south
 
1941: Everything has its place.
1953: You cannot ask for a better day.
1965: You may find luck at every corner.
1977: God is on your side.
1989: Harmony and unity are the keys to success.
2001: Unite as one to win.
 
 
Horse
 
 
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: jealous
Lucky direction: north
 
1942: Don’t let your left hand know what your right hand is doing.
1954: Keep to the middle between two opposites.
1966: You reap what you sow.
1978: Too many cooks may spoil the broth.
1990: Someone else’s piece of cake can look bigger than yours.
2002: Envying is losing.
 
 
Sheep


 
Wealth: not bad
Health: modest
Love: blissful
Lucky direction: west
 
1943: You may gain in both the cause and the end.
1955: Not doing is better than doing.
1967: Get excited and take it on with eagerness.
1979: There may be more gain than loss.
1991: It may not be easy, but you’ll feel rewarded for it.
2003: Be active and daring.
 
 
Monkey


 
Wealth: lessening
Health: mindful
Love: colorful
Lucky direction: north
 
1944: What’s too hard can break.
1956: Gentleness can sometimes prevail over stubbornness.
1968: What you see and get can be different.
1980: Be mindful of those who are overly friendly.
1992: Sweets can ruin your teeth.
2004: What you see is not everything.
 
 
Rooster


 
Wealth: lessening
Health: mindful
Love: passionate
Lucky direction: northeast 
 
1945: Don’t waste your energy and take better care of yourself.
1957: You must eat well even if you don’t want to.
1969: Be prudent even if you have confidence.
1981: Hide your talent and don’t show your true ability.
1993: Try not to stand out. Stay low.
2005: Blow off some steam.
 
 
Dog
 
 
Wealth: not bad
Health: modest
Love: blissful
Lucky direction: west
  
1946: Forget your age. Be positive.  
1958: Live young and mingle with young people.
1970: You may meet someone helpful and get useful information.
1982: There may be an after-work binge.
1994: Be active, not passive.
2006: Have a positive mind.
 
 
Pig


 
Wealth: not bad
Health: modest
Love: encountering
Lucky direction: south 
 
1935: A quiet and peaceful day.
1947: You may be spending and earning.
1959: You may hear something or see someone pleasant.
1971: You may talk things out and improve the mood.
1983: Have interest in investments.
1995: You may get a side gig or earn some extra money.
2007: Be interested in a foreign country and language. 
