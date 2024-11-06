Today's fortune: Nov. 6, 2024

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune.Wealth: not badHealth: modestLove: blissfulLucky direction: south1936: You may happily spend.1948: You may be lucky in fortune and relationships.1960: A good day to shop.1972: You may see eye to eye.1984: Things may look promising and feel rewarding.1996: Your relationship with the opposite sex may improve.Wealth: not badHealth: modestLove: happyLucky direction: west1937: Your life may be charged with happiness.1949: Today’s always the happiest.1961: You may reach your goal.1973: Lady Luck may be watching over you.1985: You may do something you like.1997: Your love genes may be recharged.Wealth: lesseningHealth: mindfulLove: feistyLucky direction: north1938: You are liable for your own health.1950: A decision can come later.1962: Contain yourself from overdrinking and overeating.1974: Don’t force yourself. Go with the flow.1986: Follow your head, not your heart.1998: Abstain from impulsive behavior.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: givingLucky direction: east1939: A day like any other day.1951: Relaxed, but bored.1963: The morning is better than the afternoon.1975: Neither too fast nor too slow.1987: Don’t try to do too well or too poorly. Average is good enough.1999: You may be anxious about your career path.Wealth: not badHealth: modestLove: blissfulLucky direction: east1940: You may have something to laugh about.1952: You may be meeting someone.1964: You may see eye to eye.1976: Your venture may gain traction.1988: You may get a good offer or tip.2000: Your financial luck may look up.Wealth: goodHealth: strongLove: mutualLucky direction: south1941: Everything has its place.1953: You cannot ask for a better day.1965: You may find luck at every corner.1977: God is on your side.1989: Harmony and unity are the keys to success.2001: Unite as one to win.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: jealousLucky direction: north1942: Don’t let your left hand know what your right hand is doing.1954: Keep to the middle between two opposites.1966: You reap what you sow.1978: Too many cooks may spoil the broth.1990: Someone else’s piece of cake can look bigger than yours.2002: Envying is losing.Wealth: not badHealth: modestLove: blissfulLucky direction: west1943: You may gain in both the cause and the end.1955: Not doing is better than doing.1967: Get excited and take it on with eagerness.1979: There may be more gain than loss.1991: It may not be easy, but you’ll feel rewarded for it.2003: Be active and daring.Wealth: lesseningHealth: mindfulLove: colorfulLucky direction: north1944: What’s too hard can break.1956: Gentleness can sometimes prevail over stubbornness.1968: What you see and get can be different.1980: Be mindful of those who are overly friendly.1992: Sweets can ruin your teeth.2004: What you see is not everything.Wealth: lesseningHealth: mindfulLove: passionateLucky direction: northeast1945: Don’t waste your energy and take better care of yourself.1957: You must eat well even if you don’t want to.1969: Be prudent even if you have confidence.1981: Hide your talent and don’t show your true ability.1993: Try not to stand out. Stay low.2005: Blow off some steam.Wealth: not badHealth: modestLove: blissfulLucky direction: west1946: Forget your age. Be positive.1958: Live young and mingle with young people.1970: You may meet someone helpful and get useful information.1982: There may be an after-work binge.1994: Be active, not passive.2006: Have a positive mind.Wealth: not badHealth: modestLove: encounteringLucky direction: south1935: A quiet and peaceful day.1947: You may be spending and earning.1959: You may hear something or see someone pleasant.1971: You may talk things out and improve the mood.1983: Have interest in investments.1995: You may get a side gig or earn some extra money.2007: Be interested in a foreign country and language.