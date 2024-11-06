Girona's Kim Min-su makes Champions League debut at 18



PAIK JI-HWAN

paik.jihwan@joongang.co.kr

Korean midfielder Kim Min-su made his Champions League at 18-years-old debut for Girono on Tuesday, coming on in the 78th minute of a 4-0 loss to PSV Eindhoven.Despite the late start, Kim was still on the pitch for the final two goals of the game. PSV piled on in the final minutes, scoring goals three and four in the 83rd and 88th minutes.His Champions League debut comes after making his senior team debut for Girona in La Liga last on Oct. 19.The 18-year-old started his football career at fellow Spanish team CE Mercantile in 2020. He then moved to CF Damm, also in Spain, that same year, before joining Girona’s B team in 2022.Although fairly unknown to most Korean fans, Kim is a versatile midfielder who can play as a forward, winger or attacking midfielder, giving Girona manager Miguel Ángel Sánchez Muño multiple options.Kim is the only Korean player in La Liga this season. Former Mallorca midfielder Lee Kang-in played in the Spanish league until last season and transferred to Paris Saint-Germain last summer.With Tuesday’s loss, Girona sit in 26th place on the 36-team table. The club need to finish in the top eight to directly reach the round of 16. Finishing from ninth to 24th will put them in the playoffs where the winners join the final 16. Those who finish below 24th will exit the tournament.Over in La Liga, Girona have seen an unimpressive start to the 2024-25 season where they have only secured four wins from the opening 12 matches to sit in 12th place on the 20-team table as of Wednesday.Their run is a contrast to last season when the club finished in third place.Griona will be back in action in a La Liga game against Getafe on Sunday. If Kim plays, it would be his thrid time playing in La Liga.He has played four matches across all competitions this season, with two appearences in La Liga and one appearence each in the Copa del Rey and Champions League.BY PAIK JI-HWAN [paik.jihwan@joongang.co.kr]