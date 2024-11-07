Pyeongtaek rice ships out
Published: 07 Nov. 2024, 18:06
The city of Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, begins shipping rice on Thursday.
The city has purchased a total 180,271 sacks of rice. Rice consumption in Korea has been on a steady decline, resulting in an oversupply that has detrimentally affected rice farmers. The central government announced in August that it would purchase 450,000 tons of the grain in a bid to stabilize prices.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
