Pyeongtaek rice ships out

The city of Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, begins shipping rice on Thursday.The city has purchased a total 180,271 sacks of rice. Rice consumption in Korea has been on a steady decline, resulting in an oversupply that has detrimentally affected rice farmers. The central government announced in August that it would purchase 450,000 tons of the grain in a bid to stabilize prices.