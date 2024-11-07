Korea plans domestic isotope production to foster radiopharmaceutical exports by 2035

Korea aims to fully self-supply radioactive isotopes by 2030 as part of efforts to foster the local radiobiology industry and begin exporting radiopharmaceuticals by 2035, the Science Ministry said Thursday."We have devised a strategy to spearhead into the global radiopharmaceuticals market by improving domestic production capabilities of radioactive isotopes and securing infrastructure for new drug development," First Vice Science Minister Lee Chang-yune said.Under the strategy, the government will create a national isotope program to develop technologies and build infrastructure to produce and supply radioactive isotopes for medical purposes independently by 2030, according the Ministry of Science and ICT.The ministry said the roadmap will help the country become a first mover in the global radiation biology market, which has been growing rapidly in recent years on expectations the technology could help treat cancer.To this end, the government will support the development of technologies for medical isotopes, such as Lutetium-177 and Molybdenum-99, and advance the existing proton accelerator and research reactor.It will also provide assistance to research projects in the field to develop at least three novel drug candidates and export radiopharmaceutical products by 2035.The country will also form industry clusters across the country, including a new drug development center in Seoul and isotope cluster in the southeastern region.Yonhap