 Onions onboard: Farmers transplant seedlings in Hamyang
Published: 07 Nov. 2024, 18:08
Farmers transplant onion seedlings in Hamyang County, South Gyeongsang, on Thursday. [HAMYANG COUNTY]

Farmers transplant onion seedlings in Hamyang County, South Gyeongsang, on Thursday. 
 
Onions are subject to heavy discounts at supermarkets nationwide with the country in the midst of kimjang, or kimchi-making season. The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs is coordinating discounts on necessary ingredients to relieve the cost burden on consumers. Supermarket chain Emart is offering a 25 percent discount on sacks of onions, with 900 tons prepared for sale, while Hanaro Mart is doubling the government's price cut with its own 20 percent discount.
 
