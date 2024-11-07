Onions onboard: Farmers transplant seedlings in Hamyang

Farmers transplant onion seedlings in Hamyang County, South Gyeongsang, on Thursday.Onions are subject to heavy discounts at supermarkets nationwide with the country in the midst of, or kimchi-making season. The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs is coordinating discounts on necessary ingredients to relieve the cost burden on consumers. Supermarket chain Emart is offering a 25 percent discount on sacks of onions, with 900 tons prepared for sale, while Hanaro Mart is doubling the government's price cut with its own 20 percent discount.