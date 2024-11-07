 Red Cross holds bazaar in Busan
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Red Cross holds bazaar in Busan

Published: 07 Nov. 2024, 18:07
People look at products for sale at a Red Cross charity market at the Shade Tree Square at Busan City Hall on Thursday. [YONHAP]

People look at products for sale at a Red Cross charity market at the Shade Tree Square at Busan City Hall on Thursday. [YONHAP]

 
People look at products for sale at a Red Cross charity market at the Shade Tree Square at Busan City Hall on Thursday.
 
The bazaar offers discounts of 30 to 70 percent on miscellaneous items from food products to daily necessities. The proceeds of the sales will go toward the organization's humanitarian work to support vulnerable groups, disaster relief activities and dementia-related support efforts.
 
 
tags Korea Busan Red Cross

More in Industry

Krafton sales mark all-time high in Q3, rising 59.7 percent

Gov't braces for economic fallout from Trump policies as biz sector expresses cautious optimism

Onions onboard: Farmers transplant seedlings in Hamyang

Red Cross holds bazaar in Busan

Korea plans domestic isotope production to foster radiopharmaceutical exports by 2035

Related Stories

Red Cross exhibition educates visitors on digital warfare and risks

Help on the way

Help after the rains

(G)I-DLE donates 50 million won to Korean Red Cross after costume controversy

Preparing relief
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)