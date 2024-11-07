Red Cross holds bazaar in Busan
Published: 07 Nov. 2024, 18:07
People look at products for sale at a Red Cross charity market at the Shade Tree Square at Busan City Hall on Thursday.
The bazaar offers discounts of 30 to 70 percent on miscellaneous items from food products to daily necessities. The proceeds of the sales will go toward the organization's humanitarian work to support vulnerable groups, disaster relief activities and dementia-related support efforts.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)