Tomatoes to return to McDonald's burgers next week

McDonald's Korea, the local unit of the fast-food giant, will reintroduce tomatoes to its burgers from next week after temporarily removing them due to a shortage caused by recent weather conditions.The company had suspended the use of tomatoes in some of its hamburgers on Oct. 15, citing supply issues. It has offered customers free beverage coupons to make up for the missing ingredient."Tomatoes, which have been in short supply due to recent heat waves and other extreme weather conditions, will be available in stores nationwide starting Nov. 11," the company said in a statement.Yonhap