GS Group to train AI on Notion data

Published: 07 Nov. 2024, 18:22
  • KIM JU-YEON
GS Group and Notion executives pose for a photo at the signing ceremony for a memorandum of understanding regarding AI at the GS Tower in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Monday. [GS]

GS Group will use data stored by the productivity and collaboration app Notion — which employees across its construction, energy and retail businesses have been using to manage tasks since 2019 — to train generative AI, the company said Thursday.
 
Under a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed Tuesday, GS Group will use Notion's data to train its internal AI code-writing tool, known as Mir, which helps workers without programming skills or developer access generate applications that leverage AI. The company hopes that improving the tool will speed up information processing across its platform and accelerate the integration of AI across its workflow.


GS said that Notion and Mir had already been able to create educational material on quality and safety for employees, previously a two-hour project, in just in five seconds.
 
The two companies will also create a hotline to exchange knowledge and provide feedback on how the productively tool is being used, GS said.
 
Notion is an organizational tool that allows teams to store, share and organize information. Users can access different types of documents and templates within the workspace and across different platforms. Its AI assistant helps search and manage personalized information, completing tasks such as linking schedules and creating summaries. 
 
GS Group executives, Notion co-founder Simon Last and Notion Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Fuzzy Khosrowshahi signed the MOU at the GS Tower in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Monday, GS said.
 
Notion CTO Khosrowshahi acknowledged GS Engineering & Construction's use of Notion for workers on construction sites during the platform's media conference on Tuesday.
 
“From construction workers to executives, everyone uses Notion […] because it adapts to each teams' needs. Every project lives in Notion,” he said.
 
“GS Group plans to expand its partnership with Notion to use it as a key building block for our innovation,” GS Group Vice President Kim Jin-ah said through the company's press release.
 
“We will speed up our innovation and efforts with Notion so that GS can build a corporate culture of handling tasks with AI and digital tools,” Kim said.

BY KIM JU-YEON [kim.juyeon2@joongang.co.kr]
