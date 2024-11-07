Will history repeat itself at Kursk? (KOR)

Kursk has been at the center of attention as a Russian territory occupied by Ukraine in August and as the destination of North Korean troop dispatch nowadays. Not so familiar with world history, it is a region that I didn’t know much about. I looked up history books and found that it is a place of considerable significance in world history as well as Russian history. As the battleground between Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union more than 80 years ago, it was a place that determined the direction of World War II.In July 1943, 800,000 troops of Hitler’s German Army and 1.9 million troops of Stalin’s Red Army gathered around Kursk. War history records that it was the largest single battle where 8,000 tanks and 5,000 aircraft were mobilized. After the crushing defeat at Stalingrad, Hitler needed one shot to reverse the tide and planned a large-scale offensive on the frontline. Anticipating the attack, Stalin mobilized 300,000 civilians to build 3,000-mile long trenches and 400,000 landmines in defense. The German forces failed to break through the defense line and repeatedly retreated due to fierce Soviet counterattacks. It was an inflection point that signaled the defeat of the Nazis.Russia, the successor of the Soviet Union, holds a ceremony every year in Prokhorovka. It was the site where 294 Nazi SS tanks and 793 Soviet tanks faced off on July 12, 1943. In a small space of 3 square kilometers (1.15 square miles), a war of tanks was waged, and more than 700 tanks were destroyed in eight hours. Equipped with Tiger tanks, the strongest at the time, the German forces nearly destroyed the Soviet tank unit. However, as they suffered tremendous damage from the Soviet’s offensive of material superiority, the German forces could not advance further. Ever since that day, Prokhorovka has become a symbol of patriotism and overcoming the national crisis for Russians. On the day when Yevgeny Prigozhin, the organizer of an armed rebellion, died in a plane crash last year, Putin presided over the ceremony at Prokhorovka and emphasized “dedication to fatherland.”Eighty years later, wars and international relations have changed. Instead of tanks and aircraft, drones have become the main players in the battlefield. The U.S. and Britain, which provided weapons, war supplies and information to the Soviet Union against the common enemy of Nazi Germany, are supporting Ukraine against Russia. The fact that war takes away people’s lives remains the same. Russia’s “meat grinder” tactic is feared by both the Russian military and opponents.On Nov. 4, the U.S. confirmed that the number of North Korean troops deployed in Kursk has increased to 10,000. The North Korean soldiers have already been deployed in combat, and there are casualties already. The close relationship between North Korea and Russia is a serious security threat to not only Europe but also the Korean Peninsula. What will future historians say about North Korea’s participation and South Korea’s response?지난 8월엔 우크라이나의 역습에 점령당한 러시아 영토로, 요즘엔 북한군의 파병지로 관심의 대상이 된 쿠르스크는 ‘세알못(세계사 잘 알지 못하는 사람)’인 기자에겐 지명조차 가물가물했던 지역이다. 역사책을 펼쳐보니 러시아는 물론 세계사에 상당한 의미를 지닌 곳이다. 80여년 전 나치 독일과 소련이 총력전을 펼친 격전지로, 제2차 세계대전의 향방을 결정하는 전쟁터였기 때문이다.1943년 7월 쿠르스크 일대에 히틀러의 독일군 80만명, 스탈린의 붉은 군대 190만명이 집결했다. 양측이 동원한 전차가 8000여대, 항공기가 5000여대에 이르러 단일 전투로는 사상 최대 규모라고 전사(戰史)엔 기록됐다. 스탈린그라드의 참패 이후 전황을 뒤집을 ‘한방’이 절실했던 히틀러는 전선 돌출부인 이곳에 대공세를 계획했다. 공격을 예상한 스탈린은 민간인 30만명을 동원해 미리 구축한 총 3000마일의 참호, 40만개의 지뢰에 의지해 방어전을 폈다. 독일군은 결국 방어선을 뚫지 못했고, 전투 이후 소련의 맹렬한 반격에 쩔쩔매며 후퇴를 거듭했다. 나치 패망을 예고하는 변곡점이었던 셈이다.소련의 후계자 러시아는 매년 프로호로프카에서 기념식을 연다. 43년 7월 12일 나치 친위대 기갑부대 전차 294대와 소련군 탱크 793대가 맞붙었던 곳이다. 약 3㎢에 불과한 공간에서 ‘전차의 백병전’이 벌어졌고, 8시간 만에 700여대가 파괴됐다. 당대 최강 전차 ‘티거’를 보유한 독일군이 소련 전차부대를 거의 궤멸시켰지만, 소련의 물량 공세에 입은 피해도 커 더는 진격할 수 없었다. 그날 이후 프로호로프카는 러시아에겐 국난 극복, 애국심의 상징이 됐다. 지난해 무장 반란을 일으켰던 프리고진이 의문의 추락사를 당하던 날, 푸틴 대통령은 프로호로프카에서 기념식을 주재하며 ‘조국에 대한 헌신’을 강조했다.80여년이 흐른 지금 전쟁도, 국제 관계도 변했다. 전차ㆍ항공기 대신 무인기(드론)이 전장의 주역이 됐다. 나치 독일이란 공동의 적에 맞서 소련에 무기와 전비, 정보를 제공했던 미국ㆍ영국은 러시아에 대항하는 우크라이나를 지원한다. 전쟁이 숱한 인명을 앗아간다는 점은 변하지 않았다. ‘고기 분쇄기’로 불리는 러시아식 인해전술은 적군과 자국군 모두에 공포의 대상이다.4일(현지시간) 미국은 쿠르스크에 배치된 북한군이 1만 명으로 늘어났다고 확인했다. 북한군이 이미 전투에 투입됐고, 교전 중 사망자가 발생했다는 얘기도 나온다. 북한과 러시아의 밀착은 유럽뿐 아니라 한반도에도 심각한 안보 위협이다. 북한의 참전, 한국의 대응에 후대 역사가들은 어떤 평가를 내릴까.