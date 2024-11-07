 BTS's V to release 'White Christmas' duet with Bing Crosby
BTS's V to release 'White Christmas' duet with Bing Crosby

Published: 07 Nov. 2024, 10:36 Updated: 07 Nov. 2024, 12:28
V of the K-pop boy group BTS will release a duet with legendary American pop singer Bing Crosby (1903-1977) next month, his agency said Thursday.
 
The collaboration will be a reimagined rendition of "White Christmas," one of Crosby's most beloved songs and a timeless holiday classic, BigHit Music said, describing the project as an "era-bending" partnership between the two artists.
 

The duet reflects V's admiration for the late singer, displayed through his 2022 cover of Crosby's "It's Been a Long, Long Time," according to BigHit.
 
Currently serving in the military, V is scheduled to complete his service and be discharged in June.

Yonhap


