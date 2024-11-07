 GOT7's Jinyoung to mark military discharge with livestream as he returns to the spotlight
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

GOT7's Jinyoung to mark military discharge with livestream as he returns to the spotlight

Published: 07 Nov. 2024, 12:26 Updated: 07 Nov. 2024, 13:05
Jinyoung in his military uniform [INSTAGRAM]

Jinyoung in his military uniform [INSTAGRAM]

 
Actor and boy band GOT7 member Jinyoung will be discharged on Thursday from his military service after 18 months in the Army.
 
On Wednesday, Jinyoung posted several photos on his social media accounts, holding up one finger to signify that only one day remained until his discharge. 
 

Related Article

 
Jinyoung will host a livestream at 7 p.m. on his agency BH Entertainment’s official YouTube channel, the agency said on its Instagram.
 
“Send in the questions you’ve been curious about and the things you’ve been wanting to see. Actor Jinyoung will answer them,” BH Entertainment said.   
 
Jinyoung [INSTAGRAM]

Jinyoung [INSTAGRAM]

 
Jinyoung debuted as an actor in 2012 in the KBS2 drama “Dream High 2” and as a singer with GOT7 in 2014.
 
The group is known for hit songs like "A" (2014), "Just Right" (2015), "If You Do" (2015) and "Hard Carry" (2016). The group’s contracts with JYP Entertainment ended in 2021, and the members decided to go their separate ways without officially disbanding. In May, all seven members reunited to release the new EP, “GOT7,” under Warner Music Korea.   
 
Jinyoung will return to the drama scene with Channel A's upcoming TV series “The Witch” next year.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]
tags Jinyoung Got7

More in K-pop

Rookie band Nowadays to release digital single on Nov. 21

Viviz releases fifth EP 'Voyage' after completing world tour

GOT7's Jinyoung to mark military discharge with livestream as he returns to the spotlight

BTS's V to release 'White Christmas' duet with Bing Crosby

82Major debuts on several Billboard charts with latest EP

Related Stories

Jinyoung of former B1A4 creates personal YouTube channel for music

GOT7's BamBam clarifies Instagram story, says he will be O.K.

Boy band GOT7 will not renew its contract with JYP Entertainment

GOT7's Youngjae signs with new agency, to release new single 'T.P.O' in July

Hong Jin-young to return to music industry after plagiarism scandal

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)