GOT7's Jinyoung to mark military discharge with livestream as he returns to the spotlight

Actor and boy band GOT7 member Jinyoung will be discharged on Thursday from his military service after 18 months in the Army.On Wednesday, Jinyoung posted several photos on his social media accounts, holding up one finger to signify that only one day remained until his discharge.Jinyoung will host a livestream at 7 p.m. on his agency BH Entertainment’s official YouTube channel, the agency said on its Instagram.“Send in the questions you’ve been curious about and the things you’ve been wanting to see. Actor Jinyoung will answer them,” BH Entertainment said.Jinyoung debuted as an actor in 2012 in the KBS2 drama “Dream High 2” and as a singer with GOT7 in 2014.The group is known for hit songs like "A" (2014), "Just Right" (2015), "If You Do" (2015) and "Hard Carry" (2016). The group’s contracts with JYP Entertainment ended in 2021, and the members decided to go their separate ways without officially disbanding. In May, all seven members reunited to release the new EP, “GOT7,” under Warner Music Korea.Jinyoung will return to the drama scene with Channel A's upcoming TV series “The Witch” next year.BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]