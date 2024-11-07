Rookie band Nowadays to release digital single on Nov. 21

Rookie boy band Nowadays will release digital single “Let's get it” on Nov. 21.Nowadays debuted in April this year with its self-titled first single. The five-member boy band is Cube Entertainment's first new boy band in eight years since Pentagon and its first new group in six years since girl group (G)I-DLE. The members are Hyeonbin, Yoon, Yeonwoo, Jinhyuk and Siyun.The new single comes three months after the release of its latest single “Nowhere.”Nowadays’ second single “Nowhere” sold approximately 76,000 copies within the first week, double that of its debut album.The boy band took the stage at “KCON Germany 2024” in September and “Golden Wave in Tokyo” in October.BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]