Viviz releases fifth EP 'Voyage' after completing world tour

Girl group Viviz released its fifth EP, titled “Voyage,” on Thursday, approximately a year after its previous EP “Versus.""We wanted to return as soon as possible after receiving so much love and attention for our last hit, “Maniac,” the lead track from “Versus," said member Umji."Although it took us some time, we were able to train and prepare extensively, so we could show our fans just how much effort we've put in without any regrets."Released on Thursday, the EP features the lead track "Shhh!" as well as tracks "Cliché," "Full Moon," "Hypnotize" and "Love & Tears.""The title 'Voyage' encapsulates both the journey we've been on and the one that lies ahead. This album represents our personal journey of self-discovery," Eunha said."As I always say when we release new music, I want fans to feel that we're constantly evolving in terms of style, performance and sound," SinB added.Prior to the release, the group completed a world tour that kicked off in Seoul in June and spanned 27 cities across six countries, including Taiwan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Japan and the United States."I realized that more people than I expected connect with our music, stories and journey, which made me feel proud and grateful. It encouraged me to broaden my perspective on the world," Umji said.To promote the new album's release, the group is set to hold a special stage event at Sebitseom, a cultural complex on the Han River, on Thursday night."The forecast says it’ll be quite chilly, but we’re hoping it won’t be too cold. Either way, we’ll make sure our fans feel the warmth of our performance," Eunha said.Viviz consists of three former members of GFriend: Eunha, SinB and Umji. After their exclusive contracts with Source Music ended in May 2021, they formed Viviz in October of the same year.BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]