'Hear Me: Our Summer,' 'Red One' and other films to check out in cinemas

A budding romance is tested by feelings of guilt.Twenty-six-year-old Yong-jun, adrift in a sea of aimlessness, finds himself captivated by the equally young Yeo-reum at first sight. Yeo-reum, a devoted caretaker to her younger sister Ga-eul, a promising young swimmer with hearing impairments, has made her sister's Olympic dream her own. At the same time, feelings of youthful affection begin to stir between Yong-jun and Yeo-reum.One day, a fire breaks out in the apartment building where the sisters live while Yong-jun and Yeo-reum are out on a date. Unable to hear the alarms, Ga-eul struggles to escape the flames. Yeo-reum, grappling with unfamiliar emotions and a sense of guilt, faces a significant challenge in the relationship.Hong Kyung, known for “Troll Factory,” plays the male protagonist Yong-jun while Roh Yoon-seo, who starred in “Crash Course in Romance” (2023) and “20th Century Girl” (2022), takes on the role of Yeo-reum. Former IZ*ONE member Kim Min-ju plays her sister Ga-eul.Based on the eponymous Taiwanese film, the Korean edition is directed by Jo Seon-ho, who is known for short films like “Absolute Value of Time” (2022) and “Space” (2003). He made his feature film debut with “A Day” (2017), which was screened and received awards at various international film festivals, including the Fantasporto-Oporto Film Festival and the Cleveland International Film Festival.Ex-archer Jin-bong has one last shot at redemption. Can he lead a team to archery glory and gain corporate success?Former national archery medalist Jin-bong, now facing an imminent corporate downsizing, is given a final shot at redemption. His company has tasked him with winning gold mining rights with the small South American nation of Boledor, a country eager to enhance its global image through sports. Boledor has proposed a unique trade: if Jin-bong can lead a team to victory in the upcoming international archery competition in Korea, it will grant the company the mining rights that it's searching for.Jin-bong’s quest takes him deep into the Amazon rainforest, where he narrowly avoids a fatal encounter. There, he crosses paths with three Indigenous warriors, Sika, Iva and Walbu who have great archery skills. Seeing an opportunity to turn the tide, Jin-bong recruits the warriors, along with a quirky mixed-race interpreter named Bbang-sik. Together, they return to Korea to prepare for the competition that will ultimately determine Jin-bong's fate.Ryu Seung-ryong, known for his roles in “Moving” (2023) and “Extreme Job” (2019), plays former archery medalist Jin-bong. Jin Seon-kyu, who starred in “Extreme Job” with Ryu, plays interpreter Bbang-sik.Director Kim Chang-ju, who worked with Ryu on “Hard Hit” (2021) and is known for “Ransomed” (2023) and “The Golden Holiday” (2020), helms the film.A high school teacher's world unravels when she faces her own personal challenges and a student deals with an unexpected pregnancy. The situations force her to choose between her best intentions and what she can do.High school teacher Hee-yeon is grappling with personal challenges, including home construction issues. To compound her troubles, her student Yu-mi becomes pregnant and seeks financial assistance after deciding on an abortion. Despite promising to keep it a secret, Hee-yeon informs Yu-mi's father, leading to the girl's physical punishment and subsequent disappearance from school for over a week. This absence puts Yu-mi at risk of expulsion.Initially, Hee-yeon attempts to distance herself from the situation, eager to avoid further complications. However, her own unexpected pregnancy forces her to reevaluate her stance. Moved by empathy, Hee-yeon extends a helping hand to Yu-mi, recognizing it as the least she can do for her troubled student.Model and actress Jang Yoon-joo, known for her roles in "I, the Executioner" and "Citizen of a Kind," portrays the complex character of Hee-yeon. Choi Soo-in takes on the role of the pregnant student, Yu-mi.Director Kim Hyun-jung, whose previous works include "Eunha Video" (2015) and short films like "Letters Unreeling" and "Ghost Play" (2023), helms the film.A gritty 90s thriller follows an FBI agent's hunt for a sinister serial killer, Longlegs, which rises in intensity when a chilling personal connection between the agent and the killer is revealed.Set in the 1990s, the story follows FBI agent Lee Harker who is tasked with tracking down a mysterious occultist serial killer known as Longlegs. This elusive figure is responsible for a series of gruesome murders across Oregon. In each case, the father systematically murders his family members before taking his own life, leaving behind an indecipherable note that agent Harker attempts to decode.As Harker delves deeper into the investigation, a disturbing pattern emerges: the daughters of the victims were all born on the 14th day of the month, and the murders occur within six days of their birthdays.Harker learns that on her ninth birthday, her mother reported an incident related to an invader. Upon seeing a photo, a childhood memory of Longlegs surfaces.Maika Monroe, known for “The Guest” (2014) and “The 5th Wave” (2016), portrays Agent Lee Harker, while Nicolas Cage takes on the role of the enigmatic serial killer, Longlegs. Writer and director Osgood Perkins, known for “The Blackcoat’s Daughter” (2015), “I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House” (2016) and “Legally Blonde” (2001), helms the project.Callum Drift has a large job ahead. He has to venture into a strange world, battle monstrous creatures and rescue Santa Claus to save Christmas.After Santa Claus, codenamed "Red One," is abducted by mysterious intruders from the North Pole, Callum Drift becomes determined to rescue him. Despite a valiant effort to chase down the kidnappers, Callum Drift is unable to bring Santa back. With Christmas in jeopardy due to Santa's absence, Callum Drift, teams up with Jack O'Malley, the world's best tracker and a "level four naughty lister," to embark on a daring mission.Together, they venture through a portal into another world where the kidnappers are hiding. As they journey deeper into this strange and dangerous realm, they face off against formidable foes, including monstrous snowmen and giant creatures who stand in their way. Their quest to save Santa becomes increasingly perilous as they battle these relentless adversaries and navigate the treacherous terrain.Actor and professional wrestler Dwayne Johnson, known for his work on the "Fast & Furious" franchise (2001-), plays Callum Drift, and Chris Evans, known for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, plays Jack O'Malley.Jake Kasdan, known for "Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story" (2007), "Jumanji: The Next Level" (2019) and "Zero Effect" (1998), directs the film.BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]