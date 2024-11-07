Hiand platform allows fans to receive video messages from famous actors

Related Article Actor Lee Jong-suk to become a lawyer in upcoming tvN series

A new communications platform for actors, "Hiand," was launched on Wednesday.To run through December as a pilot program, the platform offers video messages, direct messaging and automatic translation, according to its provider Hiand Corporation.The first actors to officially join the platform are Lee Jong-suk, Park Seo-jun and Ji Chang-wook.The provider said it seeks to launch characters, emoticons and goods using intellectual property featuring the actors. Hiand will also run online and offline events."Through these events, we will develop a versatile fandom culture where actors and fans can enjoy a variety of content together," Hiand said.The application is now available for download on Google Play and Apple's App Store.BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]