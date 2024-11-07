Hiand platform allows fans to receive video messages from famous actors
Published: 07 Nov. 2024, 14:41 Updated: 07 Nov. 2024, 16:40
A new communications platform for actors, "Hiand," was launched on Wednesday.
To run through December as a pilot program, the platform offers video messages, direct messaging and automatic translation, according to its provider Hiand Corporation.
The first actors to officially join the platform are Lee Jong-suk, Park Seo-jun and Ji Chang-wook.
The provider said it seeks to launch characters, emoticons and goods using intellectual property featuring the actors. Hiand will also run online and offline events.
"Through these events, we will develop a versatile fandom culture where actors and fans can enjoy a variety of content together," Hiand said.
The application is now available for download on Google Play and Apple's App Store.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]
