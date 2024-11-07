Release dates delayed again for upcoming Bong Joon-ho film 'Mickey 17'

The release of Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho's science fiction film "Mickey 17" has been postponed again, U.S. entertainment news outlet Variety reported on Wednesday.Variety reported that the release date of "Mickey 17" for North America will be moved to April 18 next year from Jan. 31."When the April 18 date became available, we quickly moved to secure it for 'Mickey 17.' We're thrilled with the new date, and very happy the film will be available to audiences in IMAX," a spokesperson from Warner Bros., the film's studio, was quoted as saying.Release dates for "Mickey 17" had previously been delayed due to the U.S. writers' strike. The film was slated for release in March of this year but was then delayed to January next year.Local news outlet Yonhap News Agency, in its coverage on Thursday, projected that the film's release will also be postponed in Korea, which is slated to premiere on Jan. 28 in the country. Warner Bros. Korea said Korea will remain the first country to screen the film in April in its press release on Thursday."Mickey 17" is a science fiction film adapted from Edward Ashton's 2022 novel "Mickey7." It follows the story of Mickey Barnes, played by Robert Pattinson, a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice planet Niflheim.The star-studded cast includes Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Colette and Mark Ruffalo.The movie is Bong's return to cinema in more than five years since his critically acclaimed thriller "Parasite" was released in 2019.BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]