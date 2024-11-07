 CJ ENM rolls out 'minini' themed pop-ups in LA and Japan ahead of MAMA awards
CJ ENM rolls out 'minini' themed pop-ups in LA and Japan ahead of MAMA awards

Published: 07 Nov. 2024, 11:17 Updated: 07 Nov. 2024, 16:39
LINE Friends Hollywood Los Angeles Store [CJ ENM]

CJ ENM will launch IPX's "minini" character-themed pop-up stores and cafes in Los Angeles and Japan, coinciding with this year’s MAMA Awards, the company said on Thursday.
 
Running from Nov. 20 to 24, the LINE Friends Hollywood Los Angeles Store will feature collaborative merchandise, a dedicated "minini" photo zone, a message wall for sending words of encouragement to artists, a photo booth and a customization zone. 
 

In Japan, CJ ENM opened a pop-up cafe at Cinnamoroll Cafe Osaka Namba Ebisubashi on Nov. 1. Running through Nov. 30, the cafe offers limited-edition Sanrio collaboration merchandise featuring Cinnamoroll and Kuromi holding MAMA Awards trophies, along with exclusive food and beverage options. A similar pop-up cafe will be available from Nov. 11 to 24 at Cinnamoroll Cafe in Tokyo's Shinjuku district.  
 
A pop-up store will run from Nov. 14 to 28 at the Parco Department Store in Tokyo, offering five official merchandise items, along with brand and Sanrio character collaborations. 
 
Merchandise items displayed at a pop-up cafe at Cinnamoroll Cafe Osaka Namba Ebisubashi [CJ ENM]

CJ ENM will also open a pop-up store at the Hyundai Department Store in Sinchon, western Seoul, from Nov. 14 to 24, featuring exclusive merchandise in collaboration with fashion brands Covernat and Codegraphy.  
 
Now in its 25th edition, the 2024 MAMA Awards will take place on Nov. 21 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and on Nov. 22 and 23 at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan.  
 
The events will be broadcast worldwide from both the United States and Japan, with livestreaming available on Mnet, Mnet’s K-pop YouTube channel and Mnet Plus.  

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]
