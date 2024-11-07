'The Story of Lee Nal-chi,' 'Jekyll and Hyde' and other shows to check out in Korea



Charlie Price takes over the family business from his father and begins to run a shoe factory, but he soon realizes he is on the verge of bankruptcy. In a bid to find a breakthrough, the businessman unwillingly teams up with a drag performer named Lola to produce a line of high-heeled boots for other drag queens called "kinky boots."Through the relationship between the unlikely pair, the musical spotlights how people from different backgrounds come to understand each other.This hit musical is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year and the Korean production is joining in to mark the occasion. The musical features actors Lee Seok-hoon from the K-pop trio SG Wannabe, Kim Sung-kyu from the K-pop boy band Infinite and musical actors Shin Jae-bum and Kim Ho-young as Charlie. Four musical actors — Choi Jae-lim, Park Eun-tae, Kang Hong-seok and Seo Kyung-soo — will alternate the role of Lola.The musical starts at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on weekends and national holidays. There are no shows on Mondays.Ticket prices range from 80,000 won ($57.40) to 170,000 won.Hangangjin Station, line No. 6, exit 2 or 3The National Changgeuk Company is presenting a new(traditional Korean opera) “The Story of Lee Nal-chi.” It’s about a man born as a servant in a noble household who becomes the greatest singer in the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910). Lee Nal-chi fiercely resisted the class-based society of the Joseon Dynasty. He strived to become the best singer by embracing all forms of performance, such as tightrope walking and playing drums. His life, marked by relentless pursuit of his art and love, has reached the pinnacle of musical mastery.The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. on weekdays and at 3 p.m. on weekends. There are no performances on Mondays.Tickets range from 20,000 won to 50,000 won.Dongguk University Station, line No. 3, exit 6This year, the Universal Ballet Company is touring the country with "The Nutcracker," offering opportunities for those in other cities on the peninsula to enjoy the Christmas season performance. The company will be making stops in Daegu on Nov. 15, followed by Daejeon on Nov. 22 and then coming up to Seongnam in Gyeonggi on Nov. 29 and 30.The Universal Ballet Company's “The Nutcracker” is choreographed by Vasili Vainonen from the Mariinsky Theatre. The ballet company premiered the Christmas classic back in 1986 on its home soil and has been staging the show every year since then.The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and at 3 p.m. on Saturday.Tickets range from 20,000 won to 90,000 won.Imae Station, Bundang line, exit 1Popular musical “Jekyll and Hyde,” which tells the tale of an epic battle between good and evil, has been loved in Korea since its first performance in 2004.The cast includes Hong Kwang-ho, Jeon Dong-seok and Kim Seong-cheol in the roles of Dr. Henry Jekyll and Edward Hyde, and Yoon Gong-ju, Seon-min and Kim Hwan-hee playing the role of Lucy Harris.The musical begins at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on weekends. There are no shows on Mondays.Tickets range from 80,000 won to 170,000 won.Hangangjin Station, line No. 6, exit 2 or 3Violinist Danny Koo is back again this Christmas to play some jolly tunes on his violin. The program includes Sting’s “Englishman In New York” (1987) Kim Cannon and Walter Kent’s “I’ll be home for Christmas” (1943) and Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley’s “Pure Imagination” (1971).Tickets range from 60,000 won to 120,000 won.The concert begins at 5 p.m.Jamsil Station, line No. 2, exit 1 or 2Singer Park Jin-young, also known as JYP, the founder and chief producer of JYP Entertainment, is holding a concert in December to mark the 30th anniversary of his debut. He’s been releasing music almost every year despite his busy schedule, with his latest being “Like Magic” (2024) and “Changed Man” (2023).Park debuted in 1994 with “Don’t Leave Me.” He has released hit songs, including “Honey” (1998) and “When We Disco (Duet with Sunmi)” (2020). He is also known for producing K-pop girl groups and boy bands, such as Wonder Girls, miss A, Twice, 2PM and NMIXX.Tickets range from 121,000 won to 165,000 won.The concert begins at 8 p.m. on Friday; at 6 p.m. on Saturday and at 5 p.m. on Sunday.Olympic Park Station, line No. 5 and 9, exit 3 or 4Singer Sung Si-kyung is holding a year-end concert. Sung debuted in 2001 with the album “Like the First Time” and has since released eight full-length albums. Dubbed the “king of ballad,” Sung has numerous hit songs, including “You Touched My Heart” (2002), “Take Care” (2003), “On the Street” (2006), “It’s You” (2010) and “First Winter” (2019). He recently featured on Psy’s track “You Move Me” (2022).He is also active as a television personality, appearing on shows such as "Witch Hunt" (2013–15) and "Non-Summit" (2014–17). He also runs a YouTube channel with more than 1.6 million subscribers. The Korean production of the hit rock musical "Jesus Christ Superstar" written by renowned composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyricist Tim Rice in 1970 is back with Michael Lee and Park Eun-tae starring as Jesus. The show is loosely based on the life of Jesus Christ and his relationships with the people around him during the weeks before his crucifixion.Tickets range from 60,000 won to 150,000 won.The show begins at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays to Thursdays, at 3 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Fridays, at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Saturdays and at 3 p.m. on Sundays. There are no shows on Mondays.Apgujeong Station, line No. 3, exit 4