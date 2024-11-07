Azerbaijani embassy hosts Victory Day ceremony in Seoul



The Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan hosted a Victory Day ceremony on Wednesday in central Seoul.In Azerbaijan, Nov. 8 was named Victory Day to celebrate the recapturing of the city of Shusha during the 2020 conflict with Armenia, which ended with a truce brokered by Russia.Korean experts in the fields of politics, economy and science, foreign diplomats and Azerbaijani people residing in Seoul attended the event, according to a press release distributed by the embassy on Thursday.Azerbaijan's Ambassador Ramin Hasanov stressed his country's military achievement in the 2020 conflict and also highlighted efforts to strengthen regional cooperation and active diplomacy in global affairs through international events such as COP29, which Azerbaijan will be hosting this month.Later in the event, Korean musicians played Azerbaijani music with their instruments, and guests were served dinner prepared by the embassy.