EU's top envoy discusses military aid to Ukraine with South Korean counterpart



High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell underscored in a recent interview that he hopes Korea will support Ukraine in all aspects, including military aid in addition to existing humanitarian aid.In a written interview with JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, conducted on Monday, Borrell said his discussions with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul focused on discussing "how we can further coordinate our efforts to ensure the broadest support for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, such as in the framework of Ukraine’s Peace Formula."Borrell visited Seoul earlier this week to attend the first South Korea-EU strategic dialogue, which was held on Monday. During the dialogue, the two sides adopted the South Korea-EU Security and Defense Partnership Agreement.The partnership encompasses cooperation in 15 security and defense areas, including maritime security, cyber, disarmament and non-proliferation, and the defense industry. The two sides also agreed to strengthen joint efforts to respond to increasing global security threats based on the agreement.The existing South Korea-EU Security and Defense Dialogue was upgraded to an annual South Korea-EU Security and Defense Dialogue with the participation of director-generals of the South Korean Foreign and Defense Ministries and director-generals of the EU, and to strengthen cooperation in the area of security and defense crisis management.“The security of Europe and that of the Indo-Pacific are increasingly interlinked,” said Borrell, stressing that close cooperation between South Korea and the EU is becoming ever more important in light of Russia's war on Ukraine and North Korea's deployment of troops.The following interview has been edited for length and clarity.Our bilateral relationship with the Republic of Korea [South Korea] has been on a successful track during these past years. We have worked closely together in the G20, have a thriving economic agenda that goes well beyond semiconductors, and have made significant progress under our Digital Partnership. We are truly like-minded.For Europe and Asia, growing global interdependence is an opportunity to increase political cooperation, to strengthen economic relations, and to promote international and regional security. The EU has greatly increased its engagement in Asia in recent years, and it is in this spirit that I have visited [this month] two key EU strategic partners, Japan and the Republic of Korea,The EU’s strategic cooperation with Tokyo and Seoul has been steadfast and reliable in recent years. Together, we work to find responses to the many global challenges of today, such as rapid advances in technology, climate change and a changing economic landscape. In an age of geopolitical tensions, where international law is being challenged in both regions, the security of Europe and that of the Indo-Pacific are increasingly interlinked.My visit to two of our closest partners in the Indo-Pacific is a key milestone in our efforts over the past five years to strengthen the EU’s active engagement in the Indo-Pacific. We have secured alignment on geopolitical issues and advanced the values we share. It is a privilege to be able to travel in these last months of my mandate to both Tokyo and Seoul, not to say farewell, but to open a new chapter in our ever-closer relations.The EU and South Korea are longstanding partners in security and defense. We established a regular Security and Defense Dialogue in 2012 and South Korea can participate in the EU’s crisis management missions and operations under a Framework Agreement signed in 2014.The conclusion of the Security and Defense Partnership with South Korea opens a new chapter in our bilateral relations. It comes at a crucial moment when the interlinkages of the security of both our regions have never been so clear, with the growing cooperation between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and Russia in its illegal war of aggression against Ukraine.This political framework will frame and enhance our dialogue and cooperation in the years to come in those areas where both the EU and South Korea have mutual interests, where we can complement each other, and reinforce our capabilities and know-how.It covers “non-traditional” security domains such as maritime security, hybrid and cyber threats, foreign information manipulations and interference, protection of critical infrastructure, space, non-proliferation and disarmament, but also defense-related issues such as operational cooperation in crisis management and peacekeeping, exercises and training, as well as exchanges on our respective defense initiatives, including defense industrial related matters.The list is long. But this partnership is not just a piece of paper with a list of topics. This will be the compass that will allow us to deliver, increase and coordinate our contributions to global and regional peace and stability. It will bring us closer and enhance even closer coordination and cooperation on security and defense issues between the EU and the Republic of Korea.This is a unilateral hostile act with serious consequences for the security of both our regions and the world. The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea [North Korea] has been providing weapons and ammunition to Russia in support of its war of aggression against Ukraine. The presence of several thousand troops cooperating with the Russian military represents a flagrant violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions.These events have consequences in the Indo-Pacific region, not just in Europe.In exchange for this support, Russia has shifted its position on the denuclearization of the DPRK, relinquishing its key obligations to prevent nuclear proliferation. Russia is violating multiple UN Security Council resolutions that were adopted with its support.The launch of another intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday shows the DPRK’s continued intention to develop the means to deliver weapons of mass destruction.Our position is clear. The DPRK cannot and will never have the status of a nuclear weapon state in accordance with the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), or any other special status.The DPRK must comply with its obligations under the UN Security Council resolutions by abandoning all its nuclear weapons, other weapons of mass destruction, ballistic missile programs and existing nuclear programs, in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner and cease all related activities.The war has taken a new turn. Russia is escalating and desperately seeking any support for its war. The deepening military cooperation between North Korea and Russia is alarming.Russia’s war against Ukraine continues to threaten global security. We must ensure sustained support for Ukraine in all its aspects, including possibly military aid.I will be discussing [with Cho] how we can further coordinate our efforts to ensure the broadest support for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, such as in the framework of Ukraine's Peace Formula.