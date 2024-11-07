 South Korea and Laos hold talks on diplomatic concerns
Published: 07 Nov. 2024, 11:39 Updated: 07 Nov. 2024, 11:41
Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, right, shakes hands with his visiting Laos counterpart, Saleumxay Kommasith, prior to their talks in Seoul on Nov. 6. [NEWS1]

Top diplomats of South Korea and Laos held talks Wednesday to discuss various diplomatic concerns impacting regional security, particularly North Korea's troop deployment to Russia, the foreign ministry said.
 
The talks between Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and his visiting Laos counterpart, Saleumxay Kommasith, came amid a series of provocative actions by North Korea, including its intercontinental ballistic missile launch and the dispatch of arms and troops to Russia.
 

During the meeting, Cho asked Laos and Asean countries to play constructive roles in encouraging North Korea to return to denuclearization talks. North Korea and Laos have long maintained friendly ties.
 
The two ministers also discussed implementing follow-up measures to an agreement made last month between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Laos President Thongloun Sisoulith.
 
During the summit, the two leaders agreed to elevate the bilateral relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership next year to celebrate the 30th anniversary of reestablishing their diplomatic ties.

Yonhap
tags Laos Korea North Korea

