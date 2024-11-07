 South Korean, British diplomats discuss cybersecurity cooperation
Published: 07 Nov. 2024, 18:37 Updated: 07 Nov. 2024, 18:39
Rhee Dong-yeol, right, ambassador for international cyber affairs at South Korea's foreign ministry, and Andrew Whittaker, cyber director at Britain's Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, pose for a photo during their talks in London on Wednesday. [YONHAP]

Diplomats of South Korea and Britain have discussed efforts to boost cooperation in cybersecurity, such as ways to deter evolving cyberthreats and expand private sector collaborations, Seoul's Foreign Ministry said Thursday.
 
The talks took place between Rhee Dong-yeol, ambassador for international cyber affairs, and Andrew Whittaker, cyber director at Britain's Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, in London on Wednesday, the ministry said.
 

The two sides discussed strategies for deterring cyberthreats and cyber malware attacks, ways to increase collaborations in the private sector and efforts to step up cyber capabilities for security in the Indo-Pacific.
 
They also jointly hosted a session ahead of the talks to discuss North Korea's illegal cyber activities involving its IT workers and cryptocurrency hacking.
 
They also reaffirmed their plans to co-host the Defense Cyber Marvel, an international cyber defense training program led by Britain, in Seoul in February of next year.
 
