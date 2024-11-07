 Seoul shivers through coldest morning of autumn as first ice appears
Seoul shivers through coldest morning of autumn as first ice appears

Published: 07 Nov. 2024, 13:11
Hikers at Bukhansan in Gangbuk District, northern Seoul, on Oct. 27, revel in the autumn season as they hike the Baegundae trail surrounded by brilliant fall colors. [NEWS1]

Thursday morning in Korea proved colder than the previous day, reaching the lowest temperature of the autumn season.
 
According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), Seoul's morning low was 1.6 degrees Celsius (34.9 degrees Fahrenheit), marking the coldest day of the season. Other areas also saw temperatures drop to around 5 degrees. 
 

The first ice of the season was observed in Seoul, Daejeon and Daegu, while the first frost appeared in Gwangju and Jeonju. Seoul and Andong saw their first ice a day earlier than last year, while Daejeon and Daegu observed it four days earlier.  
 
In contrast, daytime temperatures are expected to rise on Thursday compared to the previous day. The daytime high in Seoul is forecast to reach 14 degrees, with Daejeon at 16 degrees and Gwangju and Daegu at 17 degrees.
 
Starting Friday, a shift in air currents will push out the cold air, gradually easing the chill.  
 
Morning temperatures will remain brisk, with Seoul at 4 degrees and Daegwallyeong, Gangwon at minus 2 degrees, but daytime temperatures will climb to 17 degrees in Seoul, reaching average seasonal levels. 
 
This weekend, mild autumn weather warmer than usual is expected.
 
The KMA warned of potential health risks from temperature swings, noting that such fluctuations may exceed 15 degrees, even as the cold eases.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [kim.minyoung5@joongang.co.kr]
