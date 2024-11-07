Sejong University hosts career fair to boost job prospects for international students



LEE TAE-HEE

lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr

Sejong University hosted the ISF Fall 2024 career fair for international students on Thursday, also bringing together university officials to discuss effective ways to support and host students.Around 600 international students attended the event at Sejong University's campus in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, alongside seven hiring companies. This marked the fourth ISF career fair organized by Sejong University and the Job Center, with future events planned for May and November next year.Companies with successful hires from previous fairs returned, including Oakwood Premier Coex Center, which participated in ISF Spring 2024. The company said that Sejong's reputation for its College of Hospitality & Tourism attracts strong candidates, including students from Kyung Hee University."Our hotel is expanding international recruitment as we become increasingly global," said a hiring manager at Oakwood Premier Coex Center. "We have been hiring international students and plan to increase our intake, aiming for foreign employees in each team."At the fair, the hotel was hiring for its food and beverage team and reception positions.New participants also joined, looking to expand into global markets with the help of international students. LifeCulin, which develops IoT services for kitchen devices, attended to find candidates for social media content creation to promote its products in Southeast Asian markets."This is our first time at the fair, and we were pleasantly surprised to meet students who brought resumes and portfolios," said a LifeCulin representative. "The students were active and full of unique ideas."Marketing and advertising agency Dreaminsight aimed to hire individuals capable of managing overseas offices, emphasizing the importance of clear communication with foreign teams.Carrot Global, which develops corporate training programs, sought content development specialists, HR consultants and instructors for language-learning programs due to rising demand for such expertise."I graduated from a master's program and want to stay in Korea, so I’m looking for a job," said Natalie, a student at the fair. "These job fairs help you practice interviews and explore which companies hire foreigners."In parallel, the 5th Stuvisor International Education Forum gathered university officials to discuss better hosting practices for international students. Yuk Hwo-goo, director of Sejong University's career services, highlighted the importance of employment support, especially as Korean companies reduce new hires."When international students enroll, universities need to identify those aiming to work in Korea, start businesses, pursue graduate studies or return home after graduation," said Yuk. "Providing targeted information for each group helps support their future plans."Sejong University currently hosts about 3,490 international students in its degree programs and aims to grow this number to 6,000 by 2027.BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]